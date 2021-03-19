| 6.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How Zack Snyder finally created the Justice League he wanted all along

Justice League Photo: HBO Max Expand

Close

Justice League Photo: HBO Max

Justice League Photo: HBO Max

Justice League Photo: HBO Max

David Betancourt

There really was another cut of Justice League. Everyone knew it: the studio, the director, the actors and, most importantly, the fans who bore witness to the 2017 film. They all knew it. But for a while, no one involved would officially acknowledge its existence.

Now, it’s finally here. Four years ago, after a family tragedy prompted director Zack Snyder to walk away from the DC Comics-inspired universe he had built, fans became obsessed with the question of what might have been. On Thursday, in a historic move, HBO Max is releasing Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a.k.a. the Snyder Cut — revealing the cinematic vision he had always intended for DC’s answer to Marvel Studios’ Avengers franchise.

Snyder was no stranger to DC film lore, having directed the 2009 adaptation of the legendary Watchmen comic. And despite his exit, he always wanted to complete what he started.

Most Watched

Privacy