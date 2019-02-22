While the sheen may have worn off the glitziest ceremony of them all this year thanks to a controversy or two (we're looking at you Kevin Hart, and the Academy for the decision, on which they ultimately made a u-turn, to present some awards during the ad breaks), many of us will still cast an eagle eye over the Oscars on Sunday night, not least because there are several Irish talents in contention for major prizes. Here's everything you need to know:

While the sheen may have worn off the glitziest ceremony of them all this year thanks to a controversy or two (we're looking at you Kevin Hart, and the Academy for the decision, on which they ultimately made a u-turn, to present some awards during the ad breaks), many of us will still cast an eagle eye over the Oscars on Sunday night, not least because there are several Irish talents in contention for major prizes. Here's everything you need to know:

How to watch Oscars 2019 in Ireland, and everything else you need to know

When are the Oscars?

The Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 24, at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.

Red carpet coverage begins on ABC in the US at 6.30pm ET/3.30pm PT followed by the ceremony itself at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

How can I watch the Oscars in Ireland?

Sky Cinema Oscars, a dedicated channel, will broadcast the evening from 10pm with red carpet arrivals. On Sky1 you can watch Oscars 2019: Red Carpet Live from midnight, hosted by Alex Zane.

The ceremony itself will air back on Sky Cinema Oscars and NOW TV (with a Sky Cinema pass) from 1am to 4am.

If you're lazy and value your sleep, highlights will air on Monday February 25 at 8pm on Sky Cinema Oscars and 9pm on Sky1.

For those who don't have Sky, you can live stream the ceremony with a NOW TV Cinema pass which you can sign up for here: www.nowtv.com/ie. There's an offer of a two month Cinema pass for just €10. Thereafter it's €15 a month.

Who is hosting the Oscars?

The Oscars will not have a host after Kevin Hart stepped down (Ian West/PA)

Well, that's a bit of an awkward question. Kevin Hart was due to take the mic from last year's host Jimmy Kimmel but he stepped down after a series of homophobic tweets and comments he made in 2009 and 2011 resurfaced. The ceremony will go ahead without a host, for the first time in 30 years.

Who are the presenters at the Oscars?

This year the tradition of having the previous year's four acting winners present the awards to their successors was ditched, but reinstated following backlash. Surprise, surprise.

Here's who are presenting the acting categories: Allison Janney, Frances McDormand, Sam Rockwell, Gary Oldman. The eight Best Picture awards will be presented by people from outside the film industry including Serena Williams, Chef José Andrés, Dana Carvey, Queen Latifah, John Lewis, Diego Luna, Tom Morello, Mike Myers, Trevor Noah, Amandla Stenberg, and Barbra Streisand.

Barbra Streisand (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)

Also presenting on the night will be:

Elsie Fisher, Danai Gurira, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Keaton, Helen Mirren, John Mulaney, Tyler Perry, Pharrell Williams, Krysten Ritter, Paul Rudd and Michelle Yeoh.

Javier Bardem, Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Emilia Clarke, Laura Dern, Samuel L. Jackson, Stephan James, Keegan-Michael Key, KiKi Layne, James McAvoy, Melissa McCarthy, Jason Momoa and Sarah Paulson.

Awkwafina, Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Tina Fey, Brie Larson, Jennifer Lopez, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson and Constance Wu.

Who will perform at the Oscars?

Another controversy erupted when it was reported that only two of the five nominees for best original song would be performed on the night. It had been claimed that only Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar would be given slots to perform their nominated songs Shallow from A Star is Born and All The Stars from Black Panther.

Lady Gaga appearing alongside Bradley Cooper (Neal Preston/Warner Bros)

Hamilton creator and Mary Poppins Returns star Lin-Manuel Miranda was among the many critics of the reports and it has since been confirmed that four of the five nominated songs will be performed, including Shallow, The Place Where Lost Things Go from Mary Poppins Returns, I’ll Fight from RBG and When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings from The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs.

All the Stars will not now be performed by Kendrick Lamar and SZA due to scheduling issues.

Adam Lambert and Queen will also perform on the night.

Who is nominated for an Oscar?

Yorgos Lanthimos's The Favourite and Alfonso Cuarón's Roma lead the Academy Award nominations this year with 10 nominations each.

The Favourite, produced by Irish production, distribution and cinema company Element Pictures, is topping off a phenomenal awards season with nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, and Actress in a Leading Role for Olivia Colman.

Olivia Colman with her Bafta (Ian West/PA)

Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz are also competing for Best Supporting Actress while Irish talent Robbie Ryan is up for Best Cinematography for his work on the film. There are also nods for Costume Design, Production Design, and Film Editing.

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara also share a nomination for Best Original Screenplay for their work on the film which was a decade in the making.

Read more: 'We were on Facetime to the gang Dublin and they were going mental' - Element Pictures' Ed Guiney on The Favourite's 10 Oscar nominations

Roma, meanwhile, is also up for Best Picture and Best Director with star Yalitza Aparicio nominated for Best Actress among its ten nominations.

Yalitza Aparicio stars in Roma, directed by Alfonso Cuaron.Copyright: Netflix. All Rights Reserved.

A Star is Born, and Vice each have seven nominations. Lady Gaga has been nominated in the Best Actress category for her role in A Star is Born while co-star and director Bradley Cooper has been nominated for Best Actor. It is also up for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Sam Elliot) and Shallow is in the running for Best Song.

Vice is in the running for Best Picture with Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Green Book, Roma, and A Star is Born. Christian Bale is up for Best Actor while Amy Adams has made the Best Supporting Actress shortlist.

Christian Bale as Dick Cheney in Adam McKay’s Vice (Matt Kennedy/Annapurna Pictures 2018/Copyright Annapurna Pictures, LLC. All Rights Reserved)

The contenders for Best Actress are Roma's Yalitza Aparicio, Glenn Close for The Wife, the aforementioned Olivia Colman, Lady Gaga, and Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Elsewhere, Cartoon Saloon and Louise Bagnall's Late Afternoon has made the shortlist for Animated Short while Irish director Vincent Lambe's controversial film about James Bulger's killers, Detainment, is in the running for Best Live Action Short.

Here's the full list of nominees:

Actress in a Supporting Role:

Amy Adams - Vice

Marina De Tavira - Roma

Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone - The Favourite

Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

Achievement in Costume design

Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star is Born

Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Best Animated Short Film

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Live Action Short

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Original Score

Black Panther

Blackkklansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali - Green Book

Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott - A Star is Born

Richard E Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell - Vice

Best Foreign Language

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Production Design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star is Born

Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Animated Feature

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Original Song

"All the Stars" - Black Panther

"I'll Fight" - RBG

The Place Where Lost Things Go" - Mary Poppins Returns

"Shallow" - A Star is Born

"When a Cowboy Trades His Surs for Wings" - The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star is Born

Original Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Yalitza Aparicio - Roma

Glenn Close - The Wife

Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Lady Gaga - A Star is Born

Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale - Vice

Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born

Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen - Green Book

Best Director

Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski - Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite

Alfonso Cuaron - Roma

Adam McKay - Vice

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star is Born

Vice

Oscars predictions - who should, and who will, win?

"Only a fool makes Oscar predictions" declared our own critic, Paul Whitington, although he took a stab at them anyway. It's a difficult year to call, but here are the films and stars he has his money on... And the Oscar goes to... our critic predicts the big winners

Online Editors