How to watch Oscars 2019 in Ireland, and everything else you need to know
Who's up, who's presenting, who's performing and more
While the sheen may have worn off the glitziest ceremony of them all this year thanks to a controversy or two (we're looking at you Kevin Hart, and the Academy for the decision, on which they ultimately made a u-turn, to present some awards during the ad breaks), many of us will still cast an eagle eye over the Oscars on Sunday night, not least because there are several Irish talents in contention for major prizes. Here's everything you need to know:
When are the Oscars?
The Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 24, at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.
Red carpet coverage begins on ABC in the US at 6.30pm ET/3.30pm PT followed by the ceremony itself at 8pm ET/5pm PT.
How can I watch the Oscars in Ireland?
Sky Cinema Oscars, a dedicated channel, will broadcast the evening from 10pm with red carpet arrivals. On Sky1 you can watch Oscars 2019: Red Carpet Live from midnight, hosted by Alex Zane.
The ceremony itself will air back on Sky Cinema Oscars and NOW TV (with a Sky Cinema pass) from 1am to 4am.
If you're lazy and value your sleep, highlights will air on Monday February 25 at 8pm on Sky Cinema Oscars and 9pm on Sky1.
For those who don't have Sky, you can live stream the ceremony with a NOW TV Cinema pass which you can sign up for here: www.nowtv.com/ie. There's an offer of a two month Cinema pass for just €10. Thereafter it's €15 a month.
Who is hosting the Oscars?
Well, that's a bit of an awkward question. Kevin Hart was due to take the mic from last year's host Jimmy Kimmel but he stepped down after a series of homophobic tweets and comments he made in 2009 and 2011 resurfaced. The ceremony will go ahead without a host, for the first time in 30 years.
Who are the presenters at the Oscars?
This year the tradition of having the previous year's four acting winners present the awards to their successors was ditched, but reinstated following backlash. Surprise, surprise.
Here's who are presenting the acting categories: Allison Janney, Frances McDormand, Sam Rockwell, Gary Oldman. The eight Best Picture awards will be presented by people from outside the film industry including Serena Williams, Chef José Andrés, Dana Carvey, Queen Latifah, John Lewis, Diego Luna, Tom Morello, Mike Myers, Trevor Noah, Amandla Stenberg, and Barbra Streisand.
Also presenting on the night will be:
Elsie Fisher, Danai Gurira, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Keaton, Helen Mirren, John Mulaney, Tyler Perry, Pharrell Williams, Krysten Ritter, Paul Rudd and Michelle Yeoh.
Javier Bardem, Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Emilia Clarke, Laura Dern, Samuel L. Jackson, Stephan James, Keegan-Michael Key, KiKi Layne, James McAvoy, Melissa McCarthy, Jason Momoa and Sarah Paulson.
Awkwafina, Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Tina Fey, Brie Larson, Jennifer Lopez, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson and Constance Wu.
Who will perform at the Oscars?
Another controversy erupted when it was reported that only two of the five nominees for best original song would be performed on the night. It had been claimed that only Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar would be given slots to perform their nominated songs Shallow from A Star is Born and All The Stars from Black Panther.
Hamilton creator and Mary Poppins Returns star Lin-Manuel Miranda was among the many critics of the reports and it has since been confirmed that four of the five nominated songs will be performed, including Shallow, The Place Where Lost Things Go from Mary Poppins Returns, I’ll Fight from RBG and When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings from The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs.
All the Stars will not now be performed by Kendrick Lamar and SZA due to scheduling issues.
Adam Lambert and Queen will also perform on the night.
Who is nominated for an Oscar?
Yorgos Lanthimos's The Favourite and Alfonso Cuarón's Roma lead the Academy Award nominations this year with 10 nominations each.
The Favourite, produced by Irish production, distribution and cinema company Element Pictures, is topping off a phenomenal awards season with nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, and Actress in a Leading Role for Olivia Colman.
Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz are also competing for Best Supporting Actress while Irish talent Robbie Ryan is up for Best Cinematography for his work on the film. There are also nods for Costume Design, Production Design, and Film Editing.
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara also share a nomination for Best Original Screenplay for their work on the film which was a decade in the making.
Read more: 'We were on Facetime to the gang Dublin and they were going mental' - Element Pictures' Ed Guiney on The Favourite's 10 Oscar nominations
Roma, meanwhile, is also up for Best Picture and Best Director with star Yalitza Aparicio nominated for Best Actress among its ten nominations.
A Star is Born, and Vice each have seven nominations. Lady Gaga has been nominated in the Best Actress category for her role in A Star is Born while co-star and director Bradley Cooper has been nominated for Best Actor. It is also up for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Sam Elliot) and Shallow is in the running for Best Song.
Vice is in the running for Best Picture with Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Green Book, Roma, and A Star is Born. Christian Bale is up for Best Actor while Amy Adams has made the Best Supporting Actress shortlist.
The contenders for Best Actress are Roma's Yalitza Aparicio, Glenn Close for The Wife, the aforementioned Olivia Colman, Lady Gaga, and Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Elsewhere, Cartoon Saloon and Louise Bagnall's Late Afternoon has made the shortlist for Animated Short while Irish director Vincent Lambe's controversial film about James Bulger's killers, Detainment, is in the running for Best Live Action Short.
Here's the full list of nominees:
Actress in a Supporting Role:
Amy Adams - Vice
Marina De Tavira - Roma
Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone - The Favourite
Rachel Weisz - The Favourite
Achievement in Costume design
Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star is Born
Sound Editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Best Animated Short Film
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Live Action Short
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Original Score
Black Panther
Blackkklansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Film Editing
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali - Green Book
Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott - A Star is Born
Richard E Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell - Vice
Best Foreign Language
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Production Design
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Cinematography
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star is Born
Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Makeup and Hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Animated Feature
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Original Song
"All the Stars" - Black Panther
"I'll Fight" - RBG
The Place Where Lost Things Go" - Mary Poppins Returns
"Shallow" - A Star is Born
"When a Cowboy Trades His Surs for Wings" - The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star is Born
Original Screenplay
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Yalitza Aparicio - Roma
Glenn Close - The Wife
Olivia Colman - The Favourite
Lady Gaga - A Star is Born
Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale - Vice
Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born
Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate
Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen - Green Book
Best Director
Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski - Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite
Alfonso Cuaron - Roma
Adam McKay - Vice
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star is Born
Vice
Oscars predictions - who should, and who will, win?
"Only a fool makes Oscar predictions" declared our own critic, Paul Whitington, although he took a stab at them anyway. It's a difficult year to call, but here are the films and stars he has his money on... And the Oscar goes to... our critic predicts the big winners
Online Editors