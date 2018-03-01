Entertainment Movies

Friday 2 March 2018

How to watch Oscars 2018 in Ireland, and everything else you need to know

Who's up, who's presenting, who's performing and more

The Best Picture blunder at the Oscars. Photo: 2017 Getty Images
Aoife Kelly

Several months of awards ceremonies have been leading to this point - the big one, the Academy Awards 2018, so here is absolutely everything you need to know ahead of the glitziest, weightiest ceremony of them all.

When are the Oscars?

The Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 4, at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. They were delayed by a week this year because of the Winter Olympics.

The ceremony itself will begin at 5.30pm in Los Angeles, which is 1.30 am GMT.  Red carpet coverage starts at 3pm local time but 11pm for us.

How can I watch in Ireland?

Sky Cinema Oscars, a dedicated channel, will be broadcasting the ceremony live.  Watch the red carpet from midnight and the ceremony itself from 1.30am.  Alex Zane will present.

It will alll be repeated from 8am for those who value their sleep.  And there will be a highlights package at 8pm on Monday.

For those who don't have Sky, you can live stream the ceremony with a NOW TV Cinema pass.  New customers get a 14 day free trial. Then it's just €12 a month unless cancelled.

Who is hosting?

US chat show host Jimmy Kimmel will be back for a second year after his first stint was warmly received, particularly since he handled the whole Best Picture mix up so well.  He recently told Good Morning America that he has a shortlist of thousands of jokes, "I have now whittled it down to probably 500 jokes. So by, hopefully, the end of next week, I'll have whittled that down to 100 jokes." On the night he'll choose the top 30.

Who is presenting?

Sandra Bullock, Emily Blunt, comedian Dave Chappelle and Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort will present as will Nicole Kidman, Helen Mirren, Ashley Judd, Matthew McConaughey, Jodie Foster, Christopher Walken, Lupita Nyong’o, Rita Moreno, Eugenio Derbez and Eiza Gonzalez.  Also, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland, Chad Boseman, Armie Hammer, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mark Hamill and Gal Gadot have been confirmed.

Who will perform?

Mary J. Blige, Common and Gael Garcia Bernal will perform as will Andra Day, Natalia LaFourcade, Miguel, Keala Settle and Sufjan Stevens.

Blige will perform 'Mighty River' from Mudbound.  Bernal, LaFourcade and Miguel will be performing Remember Me from Pixar's animated hit Coco, while Settle will sing 'This is Me' from The Greatest Showman and Stevens will perform 'Mystery of Love' from Call Me By Your Name.

Who's nominated?

Saoirse Ronan has been nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars for her role in Lady Bird.  The 23 year old Carlow actress will go up against Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Frances McDormand (Three Billboards), Margot Robbie (I, Tonya) and the legendary Meryl Streep for The Post.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, written and directed by Martin McDonagh, has secured two nominations in the technical awards - Original Score and Film Editing as well as Best Picture, Original Screenplay and Best Actress for Frances McDormand and Best Supporting Actor nominations for both Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson.

Daniel Day Lewis has also been nominated for Best Actor for his final acting role before his retirement in Phantom Thread.

And Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon have secured a nomination for Best Animated Feature for The Breadwinner, which is executive produced by Angelina Jolie.  The studio's films The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea were also previously nominated in this category.  It faces competition from The Boss Baby and Pixar's Coco.  Ferdinand and Loving Vincent are also in the running.

Here's the full list of nominations, and scroll down to the end for our predictions on who will win:

Best Picture:

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

 

Best Director

Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk

Jordan Peele - Get Out

Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson - Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water

 

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie - I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird

Meryl Streep - The Post

 

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out

Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, Esq

 

Original Screenplay

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

 

Adapted Screenplay

Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly's Game

Mudbound

 

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

 

Original Song:

Remember Me (from Coco)

Mystery of Love (from Call Me By Your Name)

This Is Me (from The Greatest Showman)

Mighty River (from Mudbound)

Stand Up For Something (from Marshall)

 

Best Documentary Feature

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

 

Best Documentary Short

Edith & Eddie

Heaven is a Traffic Jam

Heroin(e)

Knifeskills

Traffic Stop

 

Best Foreign Film

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

On Body and Soul (Hungary)

The Insult  (Lebanon)

Loveless  (Russia)

The Square (Sweden)

 

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

 

Best Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige - Mudbound

Allison Janney - I, Tonya

Leslie Manville - Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water

 

Production Design:

Beauty and the Beast

blade runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

 

Cinematography:

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

 

Costume Design

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul

 

Sound Editing:

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

 

Sound Mixing:

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

 

Best Animated Short Film

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

 

Best Live Action Short Film

Decal Elementary

The Eleven O'Clock

My Nephew Emmet

The Silent Child

Watu Wote / All of Us

 

Original Score

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

 

Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

 

Film Editing

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

 

Make-Up and Hair Styling

Darkest Hour

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

Who will win?

It's one of the closes races we've ever seen in the top categories but here's what our movie reviewer Chris Wasser thinks: Oscars 2018 predictions: Can Saoirse do it? Who should win and who will win in the top categories?

