Several months of awards ceremonies have been leading to this point - the big one, the Academy Awards 2018, so here is absolutely everything you need to know ahead of the glitziest, weightiest ceremony of them all.

How to watch Oscars 2018 in Ireland, and everything else you need to know

When are the Oscars? The Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 4, at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. They were delayed by a week this year because of the Winter Olympics.

The ceremony itself will begin at 5.30pm in Los Angeles, which is 1.30 am GMT. Red carpet coverage starts at 3pm local time but 11pm for us. How can I watch in Ireland? Sky Cinema Oscars, a dedicated channel, will be broadcasting the ceremony live. Watch the red carpet from midnight and the ceremony itself from 1.30am. Alex Zane will present.

It will alll be repeated from 8am for those who value their sleep. And there will be a highlights package at 8pm on Monday. For those who appreciate sleep more than cinema, the whole thing will be shown again at 8am, with highlights in a package at 8pm on March 5.

For those who don't have Sky, you can live stream the ceremony with a NOW TV Cinema pass. New customers get a 14 day free trial. Then it's just €12 a month unless cancelled. Who is hosting? US chat show host Jimmy Kimmel will be back for a second year after his first stint was warmly received, particularly since he handled the whole Best Picture mix up so well. He recently told Good Morning America that he has a shortlist of thousands of jokes, "I have now whittled it down to probably 500 jokes. So by, hopefully, the end of next week, I'll have whittled that down to 100 jokes." On the night he'll choose the top 30.

Who is presenting? Sandra Bullock, Emily Blunt, comedian Dave Chappelle and Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort will present as will Nicole Kidman, Helen Mirren, Ashley Judd, Matthew McConaughey, Jodie Foster, Christopher Walken, Lupita Nyong’o, Rita Moreno, Eugenio Derbez and Eiza Gonzalez. Also, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland, Chad Boseman, Armie Hammer, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mark Hamill and Gal Gadot have been confirmed. Who will perform? Mary J. Blige, Common and Gael Garcia Bernal will perform as will Andra Day, Natalia LaFourcade, Miguel, Keala Settle and Sufjan Stevens.

Blige will perform 'Mighty River' from Mudbound. Bernal, LaFourcade and Miguel will be performing Remember Me from Pixar's animated hit Coco, while Settle will sing 'This is Me' from The Greatest Showman and Stevens will perform 'Mystery of Love' from Call Me By Your Name.

Who's nominated? Saoirse Ronan has been nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars for her role in Lady Bird. The 23 year old Carlow actress will go up against Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Frances McDormand (Three Billboards), Margot Robbie (I, Tonya) and the legendary Meryl Streep for The Post.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, written and directed by Martin McDonagh, has secured two nominations in the technical awards - Original Score and Film Editing as well as Best Picture, Original Screenplay and Best Actress for Frances McDormand and Best Supporting Actor nominations for both Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson. Daniel Day Lewis has also been nominated for Best Actor for his final acting role before his retirement in Phantom Thread.

And Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon have secured a nomination for Best Animated Feature for The Breadwinner, which is executive produced by Angelina Jolie. The studio's films The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea were also previously nominated in this category. It faces competition from The Boss Baby and Pixar's Coco. Ferdinand and Loving Vincent are also in the running. Here's the full list of nominations, and scroll down to the end for our predictions on who will win:

Best Picture: Call Me By Your Name Darkest Hour

Dunkirk Get Out Lady Bird

Phantom Thread The Post The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri Best Director

Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk Jordan Peele - Get Out Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson - Phantom Thread Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water

Best Actress in a Leading Role Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Margot Robbie - I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird Meryl Streep - The Post Best Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, Esq Original Screenplay The Big Sick Get Out Lady Bird The Shape of Water Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Adapted Screenplay Call Me By Your Name The Disaster Artist Logan Molly's Game Mudbound Best Animated Feature Film The Boss Baby The Breadwinner Coco Ferdinand Loving Vincent Original Song: Remember Me (from Coco) Mystery of Love (from Call Me By Your Name) This Is Me (from The Greatest Showman) Mighty River (from Mudbound) Stand Up For Something (from Marshall) Best Documentary Feature Faces Places Icarus Last Men in Aleppo Strong Island Best Documentary Short Edith & Eddie Heaven is a Traffic Jam Heroin(e) Knifeskills Traffic Stop Best Foreign Film A Fantastic Woman (Chile) On Body and Soul (Hungary) The Insult (Lebanon) Loveless (Russia) The Square (Sweden) Best Supporting Actor Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri Best Supporting Actress Mary J. Blige - Mudbound Allison Janney - I, Tonya Leslie Manville - Phantom Thread Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water Production Design: Beauty and the Beast blade runner 2049 Darkest Hour Dunkirk The Shape of Water Cinematography: Blade Runner 2049 Darkest Hour Dunkirk Mudbound The Shape of Water Costume Design Beauty and the Beast Darkest Hour Phantom Thread The Shape of Water Victoria & Abdul Sound Editing: Baby Driver Blade Runner 2049 Dunkirk The Shape of Water Star Wars: The Last Jedi Sound Mixing: Baby Driver Blade Runner 2049 Dunkirk The Shape of Water Star Wars: The Last Jedi Best Animated Short Film Dear Basketball Garden Party Lou Negative Space Revolting Rhymes Best Live Action Short Film Decal Elementary The Eleven O'Clock My Nephew Emmet The Silent Child Watu Wote / All of Us Original Score Dunkirk Phantom Thread The Shape of Water Star Wars The Last Jedi Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Visual Effects Blade Runner 2049 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 Kong: Skull Island Star Wars: The Last Jedi War for the Planet of the Apes Film Editing Baby Driver Dunkirk I, Tonya The Shape of Water Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri Make-Up and Hair Styling Darkest Hour Victoria & Abdul Wonder Who will win? It's one of the closes races we've ever seen in the top categories but here's what our movie reviewer Chris Wasser thinks: Oscars 2018 predictions: Can Saoirse do it? Who should win and who will win in the top categories?

Online Editors