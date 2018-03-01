How to watch Oscars 2018 in Ireland, and everything else you need to know
Who's up, who's presenting, who's performing and more
Several months of awards ceremonies have been leading to this point - the big one, the Academy Awards 2018, so here is absolutely everything you need to know ahead of the glitziest, weightiest ceremony of them all.
When are the Oscars?
The Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 4, at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. They were delayed by a week this year because of the Winter Olympics.
The ceremony itself will begin at 5.30pm in Los Angeles, which is 1.30 am GMT. Red carpet coverage starts at 3pm local time but 11pm for us.
How can I watch in Ireland?
Sky Cinema Oscars, a dedicated channel, will be broadcasting the ceremony live. Watch the red carpet from midnight and the ceremony itself from 1.30am. Alex Zane will present.
It will alll be repeated from 8am for those who value their sleep. And there will be a highlights package at 8pm on Monday.
For those who don't have Sky, you can live stream the ceremony with a NOW TV Cinema pass. New customers get a 14 day free trial. Then it's just €12 a month unless cancelled.
Who is hosting?
US chat show host Jimmy Kimmel will be back for a second year after his first stint was warmly received, particularly since he handled the whole Best Picture mix up so well. He recently told Good Morning America that he has a shortlist of thousands of jokes, "I have now whittled it down to probably 500 jokes. So by, hopefully, the end of next week, I'll have whittled that down to 100 jokes." On the night he'll choose the top 30.
Who is presenting?
Sandra Bullock, Emily Blunt, comedian Dave Chappelle and Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort will present as will Nicole Kidman, Helen Mirren, Ashley Judd, Matthew McConaughey, Jodie Foster, Christopher Walken, Lupita Nyong’o, Rita Moreno, Eugenio Derbez and Eiza Gonzalez. Also, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland, Chad Boseman, Armie Hammer, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mark Hamill and Gal Gadot have been confirmed.
Who will perform?
Mary J. Blige, Common and Gael Garcia Bernal will perform as will Andra Day, Natalia LaFourcade, Miguel, Keala Settle and Sufjan Stevens.
Blige will perform 'Mighty River' from Mudbound. Bernal, LaFourcade and Miguel will be performing Remember Me from Pixar's animated hit Coco, while Settle will sing 'This is Me' from The Greatest Showman and Stevens will perform 'Mystery of Love' from Call Me By Your Name.
Who's nominated?
Saoirse Ronan has been nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars for her role in Lady Bird. The 23 year old Carlow actress will go up against Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Frances McDormand (Three Billboards), Margot Robbie (I, Tonya) and the legendary Meryl Streep for The Post.
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, written and directed by Martin McDonagh, has secured two nominations in the technical awards - Original Score and Film Editing as well as Best Picture, Original Screenplay and Best Actress for Frances McDormand and Best Supporting Actor nominations for both Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson.
Daniel Day Lewis has also been nominated for Best Actor for his final acting role before his retirement in Phantom Thread.
And Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon have secured a nomination for Best Animated Feature for The Breadwinner, which is executive produced by Angelina Jolie. The studio's films The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea were also previously nominated in this category. It faces competition from The Boss Baby and Pixar's Coco. Ferdinand and Loving Vincent are also in the running.
Here's the full list of nominations, and scroll down to the end for our predictions on who will win:
Best Picture:
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri
Best Director
Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk
Jordan Peele - Get Out
Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson - Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie - I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird
Meryl Streep - The Post
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Timothée Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out
Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, Esq
Original Screenplay
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Adapted Screenplay
Call Me By Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly's Game
Mudbound
Best Animated Feature Film
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Original Song:
Remember Me (from Coco)
Mystery of Love (from Call Me By Your Name)
This Is Me (from The Greatest Showman)
Mighty River (from Mudbound)
Stand Up For Something (from Marshall)
Best Documentary Feature
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Best Documentary Short
Edith & Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam
Heroin(e)
Knifeskills
Traffic Stop
Best Foreign Film
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
On Body and Soul (Hungary)
The Insult (Lebanon)
Loveless (Russia)
The Square (Sweden)
Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri
Best Supporting Actress
Mary J. Blige - Mudbound
Allison Janney - I, Tonya
Leslie Manville - Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water
Production Design:
Beauty and the Beast
blade runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Cinematography:
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
Costume Design
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria & Abdul
Sound Editing:
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Sound Mixing:
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Animated Short Film
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
Best Live Action Short Film
Decal Elementary
The Eleven O'Clock
My Nephew Emmet
The Silent Child
Watu Wote / All of Us
Original Score
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Film Editing
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri
Make-Up and Hair Styling
Darkest Hour
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
Who will win?
It's one of the closes races we've ever seen in the top categories but here's what our movie reviewer Chris Wasser thinks: Oscars 2018 predictions: Can Saoirse do it? Who should win and who will win in the top categories?
