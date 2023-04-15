How to Blow Up a Pipeline author Andreas Malm: Let’s try sabotage to fight climate change

The Swedish activist on the new film based on his book and why he believes radical tactics are now required

As ‘freak’ weather events multiply, and each summer’s scorching temperatures top the last, our climate’s doomsday clock ticks ever closer to disaster. Politicians, even the supposedly more enlightened ones, wring their hands but do nothing: Joe Biden, who makes all the right noises, is merrily dispersing drilling licences to fossil fuel companies on a level not seen since George W Bush.

Emmanuel Macron makes grand speeches about the importance of addressing climate change, while backing French company Total’s construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, a 1,500km system that will bisect 12 forest reserves, cross more than 200 rivers and displace up to 100,000 people.

Peaceful protests seem to make no difference to big energy companies, who continue to ramp up fossil fuel burning with the complicity of politicians. So perhaps it’s time for green activists to try something more radical.

This is the argument considered in How to Blow Up a Pipeline, Daniel Goldhaber’s gritty thriller loosely based on the book of the same name by the Swedish academic and climate activist Andreas Malm. In it, a group of young people from very different backgrounds gather in Texas to carry out a daring plan.

Their motivations vary: Theo (Sasha Lane) grew up in the shadow of hulking oil refineries in Long Beach, California, and now has terminal cancer; Michael (Forrest Goodluck) is a Native American from North Dakota, and knows only too well how heartlessly governments and corporations work. They aim to make a statement by strapping a homemade bomb to an oil pipeline, but their youthful exuberance may work against them.

A professor of human ecology at Lund University, Malm has become a prominent advocate of radical action in the fight against global warming. He sympathises with the passionate young activists in the film, and the rage they transform into desperate action. “I never slashed any SUV tyres, though,” he assures me when we talk.

Both lauded and pilloried, How to Blow Up a Pipeline provoked intense debate when it was published in 2021, so he was taken aback when Goldhaber and his co-writers Ariela Barer and Jordan Sjol approached him with an idea about turning his book into a film.

“Obviously was very excited and surprised,” he says. “They sent me the script and I went to the set for a week when they were shooting in New Mexico. I was extremely impressed by everything — and I had a cameo appearance for 20 seconds.”

Swedish academic and climate activist Andreas Malm

The centrepiece of Goldhaber’s film is the depiction of the group’s attack on the pipeline, a sequence dripping with tension. Malm has made it clear he thinks acts like this are justified, but does he think they will be an effective tool in the fight against climate change?

“I don’t know with any degree of scientific certainty that a campaign of sabotage would work as intended,” he says. “It might well not, but my argument is that the situation now on the climate front is so desperate that we need to try these kind of things. There are no risk-free options left.

“The kind of options that people in the establishment are increasingly talking about is geoengineering [such as the flotation of giant discs that would reflect sunlight back into space], which is incredibly risky. So my argument would be, before we go for something like that, maybe we should experiment with more radical tactics.

“Socialists and revolutionaries have used radical tactics to achieve their goals in the past, so why shouldn’t the climate movement try something like that?”

Typically, though, as we know only too well in this country, political revolutions tend to cost lives, and Malm has said that he sees “no moral case for harming human bodies”. It’s a conviction he adheres to.

“So the Irish struggle for independence is certainly one source of rich lessons about political violence,” he says. “I mean, Ireland became independent through a pretty violent struggle against the British occupation, and you have various lessons from that episode. But it’s important to remember that the climate struggle is not a struggle against colonial occupiers, or an occupying force in whatever colonial context you can think of.

“The climate struggle has a different structure, and the source of the problem of global warming really is this ever-expanding infrastructure of things that extract fossil fuels and transport them and put them on fire.

“Of course, there are people in the background, investors and bankers, but I think it would be extremely bad politically and morally for the climate movement to attack those people as individuals. I don’t think it would make moral or political sense to do so. It would be counterproductive.”

If you go back to the 1960s and ’70s, and the beginnings of climate activism, it was entwined to some extent (and to its detriment) with the woolly platitudes of the hippy movement. But things are different now, and watching How to Blow Up a Pipeline felt like glimpsing into humanity’s near future. The climate wars are about to get nasty.

“The sense I get in Europe is that there is a seething frustration with the complete lack of meaningful climate action from government, and how everything just continues on in the same way after all those years of science and pleas and petitions and lobbying and NGO work and mass demonstrations and school strikes in 2019,” Malm sas. “In spite of all that, we still haven’t made a real dent in the curve of emissions; emissions are still growing and every government is still expanding fossil fuel infrastructure, or letting it happen.

“So yes, I would imagine that when you have more seasons of disaster, each one worse than the last, that at some point the anger will boil over and people will start taking things into their own hands in one way or another. And, of course, it’s important to try to have a discussion about precisely what we should target, what are reasonable outlets for anger, so as to avoid indiscriminate outbursts of violence.”

Impatience over government inaction on climate is rife, especially among the young, for whom this issue is beginning to supersede all others. “In Germany, for instance, the Greens are in government and overseeing the expansion of coal mines and gas terminals, and the climate movement there is absolutely furious with this betrayal. So in younger generations — and this is what the film captures — have this sense of their voices not being heard and the people in power are just barrelling on towards utter catastrophe.”

And so, Malm believes, a different kind of climate activism is going to grow, and spread.

“That’s my hunch,” he says. “I mean it’s difficult to predict what’s going to happen. Different things are going to happen in different places. I’ve just come back from France, where you have this extremely intense contestation around these bizarre and environmentally disastrous mega water reservoirs that they’re building in the countryside. These kinds of things are starting to happen, and I think the film hits the curve perfectly, because it’s the first film about the climate movement in any sense as far as I’m aware in its contemporary form. The sort of demographic reservoir of people that at some point in the past few years have been involved in the climate movement means that there is a very large audience out there who will feel that this is the very first film about them, and about their cause and about their struggle.”

We have all felt the increasing urge to turn away from doom and gloom environmental stories which can provoke feelings of despair. Does Malm ever feel hopeless?

“Well, if you work with the climate question for years, there are moments of despair of course,” he says, “but I think what this film does so effectively is turn those feelings of despair and anger into some kind of a political project, and one where you actually externalise the anger on to a target that is the source of the problem.

“In doing so, you shatter the illusion that is so conducive to paralysis, namely the idea that these things: gas pipelines, terminals, all this infrastructure, is some kind of a natural fact, that it’s something that we cannot do anything about, that it’s just our fate, our destiny, to live with this infrastructure. We’re dying from it but we can’t do anything about it. That’s the illusion this film punctures.”

‘How to Blow Up a Pipeline’ is released in cinemas on April 21