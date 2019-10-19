How do you make a sequel to Kubrick classic The Shining? Rebecca Ferguson has the inside story

There could hardly be a harder act to follow than The Shining, yet almost 40 years after its release, writer/director Mike Flanagan is giving it a go. Doctor Sleep is based on a novel of the same name by Stephen King, which imagined what adult life might be like for Danny, the unfortunate boy with mystic powers who experienced so much trauma during his eventful stay at the Overlook Hotel.

As you'd expect, Dan Torrance (Ewan McGregor) has battled with addiction and is just finding peace when he meets a teenage girl called Abra whose psychic gifts are every bit as strong as his own. She's being pursued by Rose the Hat (Rebecca Ferguson), whose gang must feed on the powers of 'the shining' in order to live, so Dan is forced to confront both Rose and his own murky past.

With Rose, Ferguson is given a chance to let loose and showcase her acting talent and formidable screen presence. Too often her statuesque looks and dancer's poise have consigned her to the wings of thrillers and costume dramas, but in the Mission Impossible films she proved she could hold her own with the biggest movie star of them all, and now the 36-year-old Swede's film career is really beginning to take off.

She's just finished filming Dune, Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi classic, and is about to begin working on Reminiscence, a futuristic thriller in which she'll co-star with Hugh Jackman. First up, though, is Doctor Sleep, a film with big shoes to fill. Was she fan of Kubrick's original?

"I was a fan later on. I watched it when I was young, in my early teens, and I fell asleep when they were running through the maze! I think I was so tense and scared that I just kind of nodded off. It's that bloody tension."

Was she at all daunted by the idea of appearing in The Shining 2?

"No, I didn't think about it - at least I tried not to. When we had the initial meetings, I thought, number one, I'm obviously not getting this role. I always go into meetings like that, but with this, I thought this is insane, I'm gonna mess it up, I don't even know how to play this character. But then there was so much freedom and relaxation in working with Mike [Flanagan] - he'd done so many horror movies that I could kind of lean back and know that he would catch me.

"Mike has his technique, and I think it's very important that he stuck to creating his own vision of the story. Watching The Haunting of Hill House [the hit Netflix horror series directed by Flanagan], that very much resembles the style and the technique that Mike likes using, but many of the same locations from The Shining appear in the film, and a lot of the mood and sounds are a homage to Kubrick's film.

"So, yes, it's new, but you know what you're watching."

Was it hard to empathise with her character, a predatory killer? "Well, she's not nice, I'll give you that. I'm playing the leader of a gang of misfits who basically live hand to mouth, and yes, she is ruthless and merciless and pure evil, but the brilliance of her is that she does it all to feed the people she loves. Her gang. So yes, people die, as a consequence, but you know, no one's perfect! I did a lot of research for it actually, on serial killers and female psychopaths - it's so bloody interesting."

Born in Stockholm but fluently bilingual thanks to her English mother, Rebecca fell into acting by accident, and started out as a most reluctant model. "Well I was in a modelling agency, but I don't think I did a single job: I turned them all down because I hated it. I couldn't stand it, I still find photo shoots quite difficult. I don't know what do when the camera's on me." Unless she's pretending to be someone else? "Exactly."

While Rebecca was still unhappily modelling, she turned up for an open casting for a popular Swedish soap opera called Nya tider. "I think it was my mum who said you should go and just try it, she was always encouraging you to face your fears. So I remember going to this casting and did this scene with a guy called Kim Sulocki, a great actor, and we just ad-libbed and improvised and I loved it.

"I'd never done theatre at school, or anything like that, but I just kind of understood the whole thing, and I got the role there and then, I was a lead in a prime-time soap opera, and that for me was acting school, we did two-and-a-half episodes a day - you learn fast."

As she developed as an actress, Rebecca's fluent English proved a blessing, and her big breakthrough came via an eye-catching portrayal of the White Queen in the 2013 mini-series of the same name. Just two years later, she was co-starring with Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation.

"Oh my God, it was invigorating," she says laughing, "it was so odd for me being around that world. It's a massive franchise, but also watching the world that Tom lives in. I mean he's the driving force, Mission Impossible is such a baby for him. And then going on tour with him and seeing the love that people have for him - you know, it's Tom Cruise, and then when you're with him, he's just this normal dude that loves fast cars and fun and being silly: every time he sees Simon Pegg, he breaks out into this cockney accent, it's just weird -weird, yet very normal."

As someone who lives a busy life between London, Stockholm and shoots all over the world, Rebecca is well placed to assess the impact of Brexit. "I'm so upset, I'm beyond upset, I'm so sad and shocked and so f***ing disappointed. On so many levels, politically, financially, culturally, I just hate the idea of separation, I hate it, oh I don't want to talk about it yet and I keep talking about it. Stop it!"

'Doctor Sleep' is released on October 31

