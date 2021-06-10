‘How do I recharge? Dublin’ – Domhnall Gleeson says his favourite place to relax is with family at home

Despite being a busy man averaging three movies a year, Irish actor Domhnall Gleeson said he makes sure to take time to relax, and that his favorite place to do so is in his hometown of Dublin.

Not only is the actor a regular on the big screen but he’s featured in hit TV shows like Black Mirror, Catastrophe and his recent comedy series Frank of Ireland, which he co-wrote and co-starred in alongside his brother.

However, the 38-year-old insists that despite how hectic his life seems he always takes some deserved downtime.

“I’ve stopped a lot. I’ve done very little the last couple of years. I’ve taken a lot of time off and I’ve really enjoyed it. I think it’s just wanting to turn up fresh and ready to go,” he said in an interview with the RTÉ Guide.

"How do I recharge? Dublin. I spend time with everybody that I love.”

The Mother actor admitted that there have been times in the past when he would take on whatever work he could get.

"I wanted to see if I could go back to back, and I really enjoyed it when I did it. But you can only go to the well so many times,” he said.

“You do run dry and the last thing you want to do is turn up empty. Running on fumes at the start of a project, that is not a good place to be.”

When asked if he’s ever done this before, Domhnall said: “It’s come close to happening. You finish a job and you think, ‘I’ll go find another one now.’ But I would be in trouble.

“I took time off before I did Little Stranger with Lenny [Abrahamson]. I like a little bit of prep time now.”

The Irish actor's most recent flick is Peter Rabbit 2, which has just hit cinemas in Ireland since they reopened.