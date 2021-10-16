This week, two of the year’s biggest films will arrive in cinemas on the same day. One is The French Dispatch, arthouse director Wes Anderson’s love letter to journalism, which follows a group of American reporters working for a literary magazine in a fictional French city. The other is Dune, Den is Villeneuve’s ambitious adaptation of the ground-breaking Frank Herbert sci-fi novel. At the centre of both films is Timothée Chalamet, the 25-year-old actor who has, in just four years, become Hollywood’s leading man.

Unusually, it wasn’t a blockbuster that catapulted Chalamet to fame, but two independent films. The first was Call Me By Your Name, the story of precocious teenager, Elio, played by Chalamet, who falls in love with an older student, Oliver (Armie Hammer), staying at his parents’ dreamy villa in the Italian countryside.

Adapted from the André Aciman novel by the dizzyingly stylish film-maker Luca Guadagnino, it was lush and lyrical, erotic and tragic, and featured a heartbreaking, career-defining turn from the then 21-year-old Chalamet. That performance would make him the youngest person nominated for the Best Actor Oscar in 80 years.

His loss to Gary Oldman, who won for his role in the Winston Churchill biopic Darkest Hour, is likely to ring through the ages as one of the Academy’s greatest clangers.

That same year saw the release of another coming-of-age film, Lady Bird, anchored by Saoirse Ronan as the titular 17-year-old navigating her final year of high school; her tumultuous relationship with her mother, and a series of less-than-satisfactory boyfriends.

Chalamet played one of the latter: Kyle, a pretentious, chain-smoking, guitar-playing bad boy who is portrayed with more nuance than the familiar high-school stereotype thanks to Greta Gerwig’s well-balanced screenplay and Chalamet’s perfectly pitched performance.

Released weeks apart, the films cemented 2017 as a break-out year for Chalamet, who became a global sensation almost overnight. With his expertly tousled curls and fine-boned, delicate features, here was a softer, more sensitive heart-throb than the strapping Marvel heroes that had dominated the screen for much of the previous decade. Chalamet fever took hold, and the actor found himself suddenly bathed in a scorching hot spotlight.

Chalamet — Timmy to his legion of adoring fans — comes from a creative family and a long line of performers, including his mother Nicole Flender, a Broadway dancer turned real estate agent; his late grandfather, the writer Harold Flender; and his uncle, TV director Rodman Flender.

His father is French man Marc Chalamet, a journalist and editor for Unicef, and although Timothée was born in Manhattan, he is also fluent in French, having spent his summers at his grandparents’ home in the village of Le Chambon-sur-Lignon.

Chalamet followed his mother, uncle and sister Pauline, also an actor, to the famed LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York. He had previously nabbed small parts on TV, including an episode of Law & Order, but while studying at LaGuardia he landed his earliest recurring roles on Homeland and Royal Pains. In 2014, he got his first big role in a feature film, playing the younger version of Casey Affleck’s character in Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi epic Interstellar.

Chalamet has been hailed as this generation’s Leonardo DiCaprio, but unlike DiCaprio, he grew up in the internet age, where many of the awkward moments of his youth were captured on film and shared on social media — from a 12-year-old Chalamet dancing to Soulja Boy, to photos of him dating Lourdes Leon, daughter of Madonna, in high school, to a 17-year-old ‘Lil Timmy Tim’ in a pink wig rapping to Roman’s Revenge by Nicki Minaj.

Yet, Chalamet has seemingly remained grounded, maintaining a healthy sense of humour and coping with his sudden fame remarkably well. And although he keeps his private life (mostly) private, he also doesn’t shy away from the limelight. Pre-pandemic, he was a front-row fixture at Paris Fashion Week, and he also took to the stage to recite some lyrics for his friend, rapper Kid Cudi, at a concert in California. Where he has shone most brightly, however, is on the red carpet, where Chalamet, along with the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, ushered in a new golden age for menswear.

Eschewing the standard uniform of a black tuxedo, Chalamet is seldom seen in conventional attire: his embroidered Louis Vuitton bib at the Golden Globes in 2019 earned him a place in the red carpet hall of fame, while other premieres have seen him wear sequinned hoodies, beaded shirts, and tie-dye dungarees with a slick of lip gloss.

When he does wear a suit, it’s anything but basic, rendered in vivid fuchsia, dramatic rose print, or silver silk with a cinched waist. The French designer Haider Ackermann has proven to be one of his most frequent collaborators and, like Ackermann’s other muse Tilda Swinton, Chalamet isn’t afraid to take risks. At last month’s Met Gala, he teamed a crisp white double-breasted suit jacket by Ackermann with sweatpants adorned with crystal brooches and Converse trainers in matching white. The look was divisive, but it was quintessentially Chalamet: elegant, unexpected and non-traditional.

Timothée Chalamet arrives at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 03, 2021.

Although he rarely misses on the red carpet, Chalamet hasn’t had the best luck with his choice of projects since his banner year in 2017. It was always going to be difficult to match the wonderful novelty of his breakthrough roles, but his decision to star in a Woody Allen film marked his first and only notable controversy. In 2018, he was slated for being in A Rainy Day In New York alongside Elle Fanning and Jude Law, only for the distributor, Amazon Studios, to postpone the release indefinitely in the wake of renewed attention to allegations Allen had sexually abused his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow when she was a child. Allen denies the allegations.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Chalamet became the most high-profile man to publicly disavow Allen, saying: “I am learning that a good role isn’t the only criteria for accepting a job.”

“I don’t want to profit from my work on the film,” he went on, announcing that he would donate his salary from the film to three charities: Time’s Up, the LGBT Center in New York and RAINN, an anti-sexual-violence organisation. The film was eventually released in Europe in 2019 and the US the following year, with little fanfare or promotion to accompany it

Chalamet’s next big project was Beautiful Boy, a slow, sombre drama based on the memoirs of journalist David Sheff (portrayed by Steve Carrell in the film) and his son Nic Sheff (played by Chalamet). It follows David’s struggles to stand by his son as he grappled with methamphetamine addiction, and though carefully and insightfully told, the film had a lukewarm critical and commercial reception, with Chalamet missing out on a hotly-tipped second Oscar nod.

After that, there was The King, pitched as ‘Shakespeare for millennials’ and adapted from the Bard’s history plays. It was Chalamet’s first leading-man turn, and in a big-budget epic to boot, yet the response was similarly mild, with most viewers more interested in the real-life relationship between Chalamet and his co-star, Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis.

The two were photographed by paparazzi kissing on a boat in Capri, in what has been his most prominent relationship to date. He spoke candidly about the photos with GQ: “I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life. I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great’. And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale? And then people are like: ‘This is a PR stunt.’ A PR stunt?! Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you?!”

Though the couple are reportedly no longer together, it was a typically unvarnished and self-deprecating reaction from Chalamet, who has cultivated friendships with many of cinema’s leading ladies. Following his career stumbles, he found himself back on top with another Greta Gerwig film, Little Women, in which he played Laurie opposite Saoirse Ronan’s Jo.

It was a reunion for the young co-stars, who formed a close bond on Lady Bird, firmly establishing them as one of Hollywood’s most iconic pairings — if he is the DiCaprio, Ronan is his Winslet.

Chalamet’s friendships with his female colleagues span generations — from Gerwig to Frances McDormand, whom he acts alongside in the upcoming The French Dispatch, to Zendaya, his Dune co-star and Gen-Z icon. It’s a far cry from DiCaprio’s so-called ‘pussy posse’ in the late 1990s, and a testament to how well-liked Chalamet is within the industry as well as outside it.

Next up for the young actor is Don’t Look Up, a star-studded Netflix film that also counts DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep among its cast, and another Guadagnino feature, Bones & All, a horror-love story co-starring Taylor Russell. And after that will be Chalamet’s biggest career gamble yet: a flashy musical exploring the early life of Roald Dahl’s inventor and chocolatier Willy Wonka. Can he pull it off? For now, at least, he has the golden ticket.