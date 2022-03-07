| 4.6°C Dublin

How Batman is noxious billionaire propaganda – but we’ll still lap it up

Blockbusters are dominated by uncritical depictions of the wealthy, argues Louis Chilton. Maybe there’s something commendable in Batman putting Bruce Wayne’s super monied status front and centre

Bat reputation: Robert Pattinson is the latest actor to portray the billionaire crimefighter Bruce Wayne, in Matt Reeves&rsquo;s &lsquo;The Batman&rsquo; (Jonathan Olley/Warner Bros/Getty/The Independent) Expand

Bat reputation: Robert Pattinson is the latest actor to portray the billionaire crimefighter Bruce Wayne, in Matt Reeves’s ‘The Batman’ (Jonathan Olley/Warner Bros/Getty/The Independent)

Louis Chilton

Perhaps Bruce Wayne really is the hero this world deserves. We live, after all, in the era of the “celebrity billionaire”. People like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have become household names; the people villainously hoarding the world’s wealth and resources are treated as objects of fawning fascination. It’s only fitting that Batman, one of the most beloved characters in the history of pop culture, is one too. He’s a billionaire with baggage – with guilt, purpose, and a violent appetite for justice. But first and foremost, he is a billionaire.

Bruce Wayne has never been the most progressive character. He’s a rich guy who goes around beating up low-level crooks and making enemies of people with severe mental health issues. But in the early days of the character, the premise was way more palatable. In the 1966 Batman TV show, Bruce Wayne was but a humble millionaire, whose wealth was never given too much scrutiny. Inflation being what it is, Tim Burton’s 1989 and 1992 Batman films upgraded Bruce Wayne’s status to billionaire and fleshed out his backstory, pushing Batman closer to the celebrity playboy that Christian Bale would inhabit in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, from 2005 to 2012.

