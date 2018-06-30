Hotel Transylvania 3 director on working with ‘very honest’ Selena Gomez

The director of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation has praised Selena Gomez and said working with her was “easy”.

The third instalment of the animated franchise sees the monsters leave the hotel in favour of a cruise ship holiday.

Gomez, 25, is part of an all-star cast and plays Mavis, Dracula’s 126-year-old granddaughter.

Director Genndy Tartakovsky, who is also the creator of cartoon Dexter’s Laboratory, praised the actress as “grounded”.

Speaking at the film’s premiere in Los Angeles, he told the Press Association: “Selena is great. The best thing about her is that she’s very honest.

“She’s very sincere and truthful and that usually comes out in her performance. It’s always very comfortable, she’s very grounded for as big a star as she is. She’s just like anybody.”

As well as Gomez, Hotel Transylvania 3 also stars Adam Samberg, Adam Sandler, Kevin James and Steve Buscemi.

Tartakovsky said working with them was “easy”, adding: “They are all professionals. They are all super funny so the pressure is on us to give them the right material and then they just kill it.”

Asked about what fans can expect from the film, Tartakovsky said: “It’s a big, gigantic comedic spectacular. We get out of the hotel and see more of the monster side of things.”

Former Saturday Night Live star Molly Shannon plays Wanda the werewolf in Hotel Transylvania and said the film appeals to parents and children.

She said: “I would say they really made the comedy great for adults so it’s for adults and kids. The jokes are relatable for both moms and dads and kids, and who doesn’t enjoy a family movie?

“This is the monsters going on vacation. They are going on a cruise ship, they are going to get a moontan, they are going to play volleyball and they are going to fall in love.

“It’s fun, fresh and new.”

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation is released in the UK on July 27.

Press Association