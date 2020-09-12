Horror sequel Candyman latest Hollywood film to get delayed

Jordan Peele serves as an executive producer on horror sequel Candyman, which has been delayed (Ian West/PA)

Horror sequel Candyman is the latest Hollywood film to be pushed back and will now arrive next year.

The slasher, directed by Nia DaCosta with Jordan Peele serving as an executive producer, had been set to arrive in cinemas in October.

However Universal and MGM have now delayed the film until 2021.

Candyman’s departure from the 2020 release window came hours after Warner Bros announced Wonder Woman 1984 was also being pushed back.

The superhero film, starring Gal Gadot, had been set to arrive in the US on October 2 but now has a Christmas Day release date.

Director Patty Jenkins said: “Because I know how important it is to bring this movie to you on a big screen when all of us can share the experience together, I’m hopeful you won’t mind waiting just a little bit longer.”

Hollywood releases are beginning to make a slow comeback after months of inactivity caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Christopher Nolan’s espionage thriller Tenet made more than £5 million at the UK and Ireland box office in its opening weekend last last month.

Beleaguered cinema chains have been relying on the film to entice wary customers back through the doors.

Romantic comedy The Broken Hearts Gallery opens in cinemas this weekend, while other major releases set for this year include Marvel movie Black Widow and Daniel Craig’s James Bond swansong No Time To Die.

PA Media