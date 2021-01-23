Horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II delayed again

Emily Blunt stars in horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II, which has been delayed again (Ian West/PA)

Horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II has been delayed again, the third time its release date has been shifted during the pandemic.

The film, starring Emily Blunt as a mother desperately trying to protect her children in a monster-filled post-apocalyptic world, was originally due to arrive in March last year.

It was pushed to September as Covid-19 swept the globe before being moved to April of this year.

Studio Paramount has now said A Quiet Place Part II will arrive in cinemas in September, 18 months after its initial release date.

The latest delay came a day after No Time To Die, billed as Daniel Craig’s James Bond swansong, was also pushed back.

The 007 film has a release date of October 8, moved from April.

Hollywood studios are trying to protect their biggest productions from failure at the box office, with major filmgoing markets around the world still closed due to the pandemic.

On Thursday Sony rearranged its calendar, pushing back films including Jared Leto superhero flick Morbius, Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Cinderella.

The original A Quiet Place arrived in 2018 to critical acclaim. Blunt’s husband, John Krasinski, both directed and starred in the film.

He also directed the sequel.

