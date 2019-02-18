Homeland scores early win at Writers Guild Of America Awards

Homeland scored an early victory at the Writers Guild Of America (WGA) Awards.

Homeland scored an early victory at the Writers Guild Of America (WGA) Awards.

The awards show, one of the final ceremonies before the Oscars, honours the best writing in television and film each year.

Host Chelsea Peretti opened the show by taking aim at nominee Bradley Cooper, poking fun at him for his comments about dreaming of A Star Is Born before writing it.

The film is a remake, with the original arriving in 1937 and follow-ups in 1954 and 1976 before Cooper’s version with Lady Gaga last year.

Peretti said: “There could be 100 remakes of A Star Is Born in the room, and Bradley will still think he’s the only person who’s thought about it.”

Bradley Cooper is among the nominees (Jonathan Brady/A)

The first prize of the night, outstanding episodic drama, was awarded to spy drama Homeland for the episode Paean To The People.

Outstanding animation went to The Simpsons for the episode Bart’s Not Dead while the award for episodic comedy went to Alec Berg and Bill Hader for Barry episode Chapter One: Make Your Mark.

The prizes were handed out at dual ceremonies in Los Angeles and New York on Sunday.

The marquee prize of the night, outstanding original screenplay, includes nominations for Roma, Green Book and Vice, which are all nominated in the same category at the Oscars.

A Quiet Place and Eighth Grade complete the films in contention at the WGA Awards.

Outstanding adapted screenplay contains four Oscar nominees in BlacKkKlansman, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, If Beale Street Could Talk and A Star Is Born, while Black Panther also earned a WGA nod.

Press Association