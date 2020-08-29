| 9.5°C Dublin

Hollywood's headache over sex at the movies

 

Swinging Sixties: It was the decade that Hollywood was unshackled from the Hays code with films like The Graduate Expand
X-rated: Liza Minnelli in Cabaret Expand
Jon Voight played a male prostiture in 1969 movie Midnight Cowboy Expand

Paul Whitington

If #MeToo revealed unease about the exploitation of young female actors in erotic scenes, the Covid-19 pandemic has made on-screen sex an actual health risk. And with this in mind, the professional body Directors UK last week encouraged film-makers to avoid sex scenes altogether for as long as social distancing is required, and instead find more creative ways of implying passion.

The organisation's new guidelines provide helpful if not especially imaginative suggestions. Characters could be shown "redressing after the event", limbs might be shot moving provocatively "under bedclothes", or, more tactfully still, "the closing of a bedroom door" would indicate that funny business was under way.

It all sounds a bit silly of course, but Hollywood productions are adopting similar tactics, and for the makers of romances and steamy thrillers, Covid does represent a major headache. Or does it? Do sex scenes really add that much to a story? Well, it depends: done property, an erotic scene can provide an emotional focal point for a story. All too often though, sex scenes are clumsy and unilluminating, either too lurid, too stagey or just plain daft. So sometimes there is a case to be made for tastefully implying sexual encounters, and working on the premise that the less you see, the easier on-screen love can be taken seriously.