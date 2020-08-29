Hollywood's headache over sex at the movies

If #MeToo revealed unease about the exploitation of young female actors in erotic scenes, the Covid-19 pandemic has made on-screen sex an actual health risk. And with this in mind, the professional body Directors UK last week encouraged film-makers to avoid sex scenes altogether for as long as social distancing is required, and instead find more creative ways of implying passion.

The organisation's new guidelines provide helpful if not especially imaginative suggestions. Characters could be shown "redressing after the event", limbs might be shot moving provocatively "under bedclothes", or, more tactfully still, "the closing of a bedroom door" would indicate that funny business was under way.

It all sounds a bit silly of course, but Hollywood productions are adopting similar tactics, and for the makers of romances and steamy thrillers, Covid does represent a major headache. Or does it? Do sex scenes really add that much to a story? Well, it depends: done property, an erotic scene can provide an emotional focal point for a story. All too often though, sex scenes are clumsy and unilluminating, either too lurid, too stagey or just plain daft. So sometimes there is a case to be made for tastefully implying sexual encounters, and working on the premise that the less you see, the easier on-screen love can be taken seriously.

Hollywood, though, is more afraid of sex than almost anything else. While French, Italian and Japanese film-makers, for example, have tended to deal with sex in an adult, unfussy way, in America it has generally been a topic to be avoided and repressed, sublimated where possible into less threatening behaviour like, say, violence. In Hollywood, it seems, you can behead, impale or torture anyone you like, but don't start getting frisky with them.

X-rated: Liza Minnelli in Cabaret

X-rated: Liza Minnelli in Cabaret

It was not always thus in California. In its early days, the burgeoning film industry was constantly chastised for its raciness. Cinema had partly developed from seaside kinetoscopes showing flickering ladies slowly disrobing, and that earthy strain persisted. As early as 1915, full-bosomed 'vamp' Theda Bara wore see-through dresses and enticed dim-witted dupes with her trademark line, "kiss me, my fool!"

Silent movie director DW Griffith flirted with female nakedness and dealt with subjects such as extra-marital affairs. Cecil B DeMille showed naked breasts and wild orgies in his 1920s epics, though he was careful to punish the sinners horribly afterwards. Flapper icon Clara Bow floated resplendently in the buff in her 1927 debut, It, but classy rival Louise Brooks went further. In Pandora's Box (1929), she played a predatory bisexual Victorian chorus girl who got her comeuppance courtesy of Jack the Ripper.

All this raunchiness came to an end in 1930, with the introduction of the Hays code. Sick of what they saw as 'breaches of decency' in Hollywood, the Motion Picture Association set out a list of stringent rules. Nudity and suggestive dances were out, as were "excessive and lustful kissing", "scenes of passion" not essential to the plot, "sex perversion" (that is, homosexuality), and anything that flouted the sanctity of marriage. Sex was out, and even the lewd remarks of Groucho Marx fell foul of the blue pencil.

For the 30-odd years of its duration, the Hays code had a huge effect on the way films were made in America. Saddled with ridiculous restrictions, screenwriters became masters of implication, producing wonderful moments like Bacall's line to Bogart in To Have and Have Not (1944): "You know how to whistle, don't you? You just put your lips together and blow."

Directors sublimated sexuality into seemingly unrelated genres such as horror, with Dracula aping the advances of the lustful predator, or invented sub-genres like the 'swimming dramas' that allowed them to display the handsome curves of Esther Williams. Audiences became most adept at picking out the sexual subtexts of seemingly straightforward dramas.

But after the war, the restrictions began to seem ridiculous. A certain amount of snogging had become acceptable, but the sight of people like Doris Day and Rock Hudson carefully keeping one foot on the bedroom floor, as the code directed, looked absurd - though that of course was a situation already replete with ironies.

Jon Voight played a male prostiture in 1969 movie Midnight Cowboy

Jon Voight played a male prostiture in 1969 movie Midnight Cowboy

In Europe, meanwhile, the boundaries were being pushed. Louis Malle's 1959 film Les Amants featured cunnilingus (which got it banned in Britain, and here), and by the early Sixties, Swedish directors like Ingmar Bergman were filming nude sex scenes. Hollywood's prudishness looked sadly out of date.

The power of the Hays code ended not with a bang but a whimper, as directors and producers began simply ignoring it. When Billy Wilder's cross-dressing 1959 sex comedy Some Like It Hot didn't get the Hays seal of approval, he released it anyway.

Thereafter, the gloves were off, as it were. An emboldened Otto Preminger daringly included a homosexual subplot in his 1962 film Advise and Consent, and Barbara Stanwyck played a lesbian in Walk on the Wild Side in the same year. 1962's biggest breakthrough, though, was Stanley Kubrick's Lolita, which explored a middle-aged man's obsession with a pubescent girl.

As the swinging Sixties kicked in, anything went. On-screen nudity became relatively common, as did depictions of promiscuity (Candy), adultery (The Graduate) and downright debauchery (Valley of the Dolls). That last film's director, Russ Meyer, operated on Hollywood's fringes, and made films featuring everything from all-female orgies to underwater lesbian love scenes. But by the end of the Sixties, the mainstream was not far behind him, with Fox making the notoriously graphic Myra Breckinridge, and MGM backing Midnight Cowboy, John Schlesinger's study of male prostitution.

In Britain, Ken Russell was in his pomp, making mainstream films such as Women in Love and The Devils that included graphic sex of various flavours. And in 1972, a landmark in the history of film sex appeared, in the shape of Bernardo Bertolucci's Last Tango in Paris, starring 48-year-old Marlon Brando and 19-year-old French actress Maria Schneider, who would later complain she had been bullied into doing things she didn't want to. Its unbridled erotic scenes, including anal intercourse, got it banned in Britain and Italy, where the director and his star were prosecuted. Remarkably, though, it was not banned in Ireland, but was quietly given an 18 cert.

As John Boorman approached anal intercourse from a more disturbing angle in 1972's Deliverance, and Bob Fosse produced the world's first X-rated musical, Cabaret, it seemed that Hollywood had finally decided to stop treating its audience like children.

Instead, though, something funny happened. As the studios continued to push the boundaries in terms of graphic violence through the Seventies, they lost their nerve on the sexual front, and intimate relations became something to be avoided. In the Eighties, Aids arrived, accompanied by a new puritanism in the White House. A bizarre unofficial moral code emerged where extreme screen violence was seen as far less insidious than ordinary human lust.

When sex did rear its ugly head in Hollywood, in films such as Body Heat and The Postman Always Rings Twice (both 1981) is was always of the doomed and illicit variety, a sweaty prelude to disaster. Sex was once again a bad thing, and bizarrely, sexual violence became more common on screen than consensual unions.

Sex was pushed underground, into a porn industry that began tentatively with such films as Debbie Does Dallas, and is now a billion dollar industry replete with silicone implants and humourless rumpy-pumpy. How will the porn industry cope with social distancing, one wonders? No doubt love will find a way.​​​​​​