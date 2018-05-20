Hollywood star Patricia Morison dies aged 103

Publicist Harlan Boll said Morison died of natural causes at her home in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Morison acted in films alongside Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn, originated the role of an over-emotional diva in Broadway musical Kiss Me, Kate and starred on stage opposite Yul Brynner in The King and I.

She was often cast as the femme fatale or villain, including the mastermind in 1946’s Dressed to Kill who sparred with Sherlock Holmes, played by Basil Rathbone.