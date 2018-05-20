Entertainment Movies

Sunday 20 May 2018

Hollywood star Patricia Morison dies aged 103

Morison acted in films alongside Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn.

Obit Patricia Morison
By Associated Press Reporter

Broadway and Hollywood star Patricia Morison has died aged 103.

Publicist Harlan Boll said Morison died of natural causes at her home in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Morison acted in films alongside Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn, originated the role of an over-emotional diva in Broadway musical Kiss Me, Kate and starred on stage opposite Yul Brynner in The King and I.

She was often cast as the femme fatale or villain, including the mastermind in 1946’s Dressed to Kill who sparred with Sherlock Holmes, played by Basil Rathbone.

Her other films included Danger Woman and Tarzan and the Huntress.

Press Association

