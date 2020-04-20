Hollywood star Laura Dern latest celebrity to accept the All-In Challenge

Hollywood star Laura Dern is the latest celebrity to join the All-In Challenge in aid of the coronavirus relief effort (Ian West/PA)

Hollywood star Laura Dern is the latest celebrity to join the All-In Challenge in aid of the coronavirus relief effort.

High-profile figures from sport and entertainment are offering fans once-in-a-lifetime prizes in exchange for charitable donations.

Dern, the Oscar-winning star of Marriage Story, joined the challenge after being invited by TV host Ellen DeGeneres.

Dern is offering a sneak-peek at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, which is currently under construction, as well as accompanying her to the launch event.

In a video shared to Instagram, Dern, 53, said: “I am so grateful to participate because it means raising desperately needed funds to help support millions of people, our neighbours, who are so in need right now.

“As some of you may know, I’ve been very involved in the Academy of Motion Pictures Museum that will be opening here in Los Angeles.

“And I would love to invite you to come join me for a really fun day to get the first sneak-peek of the built museum, incredibly designed by our extraordinary architect, Renzo Piano, and filled with the most amazing memorabilia, props, costumes, exhibits and stories from our greatest story tellers.

“So please join me and please bring a loved one and let’s go together for our VIP party and reception we will have in launching the museum.”

The museum is set to open in December after years of delays. Dern also invited Pearl Jam front man Eddie Vedder to accept the All-In Challenge.

Other stars taking part include Justin Bieber, who is offering to pay a visit to the winner’s home and serenade them with his 2009 hit One Less Lonely Girl.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are offering a walk-on role in their upcoming film Killers Of The Flower Moon.

That package includes a day on set and lunch with DiCaprio, De Niro and director Martin Scorsese.

And rapper Drake offering a package to fans, including the chance to fly on his Air Drake plane to Los Angeles for a weekend with him and his team.

Money raised by the All-In Challenge goes towards charities Meals On Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America’s Food Fund.

PA Media