Tuesday 29 January 2019

Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow sued over alleged ski resort crash

Terry Sanderson claims the actress was out of control, knocked him out and left him with a brain injury.

Gwyneth Paltrow (PA)
By Brady McCombs, Associated Press

A Utah man has filed a lawsuit accusing actress Gwyneth Paltrow of seriously injuring him during a crash at a Park City ski resort in 2016.

Terry Sanderson says in a lawsuit filed in Utah State Court that Paltrow was skiing out of control and knocked him out, leaving him with a brain injury and four broken ribs.

He claims the incident occurred February 26 2016 on a beginner run at Deer Valley Resort.

Sanderson says Paltrow left him injured on the mountain and did not send help.

He says a Deer Valley ski instructor filed a false incident report saying Paltrow did not cause the crash.

A spokeswoman for actress Paltrow said the lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, is “without merit”.

Heather Wilson said in a one-sentence statement that Paltrow expects to be “vindicated.”

Deer Valley Resort spokeswoman Emily Summers said it cannot comment on pending legal matters – it is also being sued.

