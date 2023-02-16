Hollywood star and ‘legendary bombshell’ Raquel Welch dies at the age of 82 (AP)

Hollywood star and “legendary bombshell” Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82.

The American actress and model rose to fame after starring in Fantastic Voyage and One Million Years BC in 1966, despite only having a small number of lines in the latter.

Her performance in One Million Years BC garnered viewer attention after she donned a now-infamous deerskin bikini, going on to become regarded as a major sex symbol.

Welch died after a brief illness early on Wednesday, her manager said, in a statement shared with the PA news agency.

After the announcement, tributes flooded in from famous faces including Reese Witherspoon, Carol Vorderman and even The Muppets.

“Raquel Welch, the legendary bombshell actress of film, television and stage, passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness,” a statement from the family read.

“The 82-year-old actress burst into Hollywood in her initial roles in One Million Years BC and Fantastic Voyage.

“Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances. The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs.”

Welch was born Jo Raquel Tejada in Chicago to Bolivian father Armando Carlos Tejada Urquizo and American mother Josephine Sarah.

She had a brother James and sister Gayle and was raised as a Presbyterian.

She took the name of her first husband, James Welch, who she married in 1959.

She began her career as a weather presenter on a San Diego television station before moving to Texas, where she modelled for department store Neiman Marcus and worked as a cocktail waitress.

Welch’s acting career began to take off after she secured small cameo roles in A House Is Not a Home and the musical Roustabout, starring Elvis Presley, both of which were released in 1964.

Welch went on to star in a number of other movies throughout the 1960s and 1970s, and in 1974 scooped the Golden Globe award for best actress in a musical or comedy for her role as Constance de Bonacieux in The Three Musketeers.

She was later nominated for a second time for her performance in 1987 film Right To Die.

Welch’s other on-screen credits include portraying Kit Forrest, the love interest of Tony Rome – played by Frank Sinatra – in Lady In Cement, and the eponymous Myra Breckenridge in the 1970 film following the escapades of a transgender woman.

As a result of her success on screen, Welch became a sex symbol, gracing the cover of Playboy magazine in 1979.

She also appeared as a guest on popular children’s television show The Muppets in 1978.

Welch was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1996, and flowers were laid at the site after the news of her death emerged.

Later in life, Welch branched out to create the Raquel Welch Wig Collection. Of her wig designs, Welch said: “My mantra: Make it nothing but the best. Then make it better.”

Welch also partnered with cosmetics company MAC in 2007, releasing a make-up collection as one of its “beauty icons”.

After her divorce from her first husband in 1964, Welch went on to marry a further three times.

She leaves behind son Damon Welch and daughter Latanne “Tahnee” Welch, who is also an actress.