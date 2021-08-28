Hollywood peers pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman on anniversary of his death

Hollywood stars Michael B Jordan, Viola Davis and Lupita Nyong’o have paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman on the first anniversary of the Black Panther star’s death.

Boseman died aged 43 following a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

He was best known for playing the lead role in Marvel’s ground-breaking superhero blockbuster Black Panther and earned posthumous acclaim for Netflix drama Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

A year on from his death, Jordan, who played the villainous Erik Killmonger in Black Panther, shared a photo showing him embracing Boseman.

The 34-year-old said: “Not a day goes by bro… Love and miss you but I know you still with us.”

Kerry Washington, 44, posted a photo of Boseman striking the Wakanda salute where a member of the superhero franchise crosses their arms in an x-shape.

She said: “One year without Chadwick Boseman. Thank you for watching over us. We miss you King.”

Davis, 56, shared a behind the scenes photo from the set of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, where they starred opposite each other, adding: “This day last year you left this earth and us. Man you are missed!!!”

US comedian Kevin Hart, 42, posted a photo of Boseman with his children at a basketball game and wrote: “Legends never die….rest in paradise KING!!!!!”

Oscar-winning actress Nyong’o, 38, said his legacy lives on.

Alongside a picture of the pair laughing together, the actress, who played the spy Nakia in Black Panther, wrote on Instagram: “I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do…

“One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me.”

Josh Gad, who starred alongside Boseman in the 2017 legal drama Marshall, was also among those paying tribute.

The actor and singer, 40, wrote on Twitter: “Not a day goes by one year later, where it doesn’t still hurt. But in the darkness, he always reminds us of the light. He was an angel on this planet and is now a Saint on high. Love you and miss you more than ever… forever.”

He also reposted one of the final texts sent to him by Boseman before he died, in which the Black Panther star described a rain storm in Los Angeles and encouraged Gad to “thank God for the unique beauties and wonders of this day”.

The sudden announcement of Boseman’s death on August 28 last year stunned Hollywood and triggered an outpouring of grief from around the world.

Black Panther arrived in 2018 and was lauded as a landmark moment for representation, with a primarily black cast.

It was a box office smash, grossing 1.3 billion dollars (£944 million) and earning a best picture nomination at the Oscars.

Boseman earned a posthumous best actor nod at the Oscars earlier this year for his portrayal of an ambitious trumpeter in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Last week the actor’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, sang an emotional rendition of I’ll Be Seeing You during a Stand Up To Cancer charity event.