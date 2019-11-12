Hollywood, brace yourself! Ricky Gervais to return as Golden Globes host

Ricky Gervais is returning to host the Golden Globe Awards next year in his “unique and legendary fashion”.

It will be his fifth and final time hosting the annual ceremony.

A post on the Golden Globes’ Instagram account said: “Ricky takes the fifth! Global comedy superstar Ricky Gervais, in his unique and legendary fashion, will resume hosting duties for a record fifth time at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.”

Gervais said in a statement: “Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse. But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening.”

The actor, writer and comedian first hosted the Golden Globes in 2010, returning in 2011, 2012 and 2016.

Over the years he has become known for his comedic take-downs of Hollywood stars while presenting the event, including barbs directed at the likes of Mel Gibson, Ben Affleck, Caitlyn Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence.

However, in his opening monologue at the 2016 awards, he did warn celebrities in the audience that he would be delivering jokes at their expense.

The Golden Globes is broadcast by NBC in the US and NBC Entertainment’s chairman Paul Telegdy said: “There is always a palpable electricity in the room when Ricky takes the Globes stage.

“His return as master of ceremonies at the Golden Globes is much anticipated. It always makes for an unexpected evening. We can’t wait to see what he has up his sleeve.”

Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which runs the event, said they are “excited to see it all unfold”.

PA Media