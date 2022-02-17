Hillary Clinton thriller to be turned into action film

Hillary Clinton’s best-selling novel State Of Terror will be turned into an action film, entertainment company Madison Wells has announced.

The former presidential hopeful penned the thriller, which was published in October last year, with New York Times best-selling author Louise Penny.

The action book utilises Clinton’s inside knowledge of the White House, telling the story of a new secretary of state tasked with unravelling a conspiracy to protect the world from a deadly terrorist attack.

Hillary Clinton wrote the novel with author Louise Penny, pictured (Jean-Francois Berube/PA)

Gigi Pritzker revealed on Thursday that her independent entertainment company Madison Wells had won the bid to adapt the critically acclaimed high-stakes thriller into a film.

Pritzker said: “I have been a fan of this genre of literature my whole life and once I got my hands on this book, I couldn’t put it down.

“We rarely have the opportunity to see women as the main characters in a complex international thriller like this.

“I have been fortunate to have worked with amazing people to tell important stories.

“However, to be able to partner with these two accomplished and exemplary women to adapt this compelling story they created together is a career highlight, and professionally represents our commitment to telling meaningful stories across film, TV, live theatre and podcasts.”

Just when I thought co-writing State Of Terror with my amazing friend Hillary could not get more exhilarating, along comes the remarkable opportunity to work with Gigi at Madison Wells Louise Penny

Clinton and Penny will serve as executive producers as well as consultants on the film, while HiddenLight Productions – founded by Clinton – will produce it.

The former US secretary of state said: “I am thrilled that my production company and I will be working with Madison Wells on this project.

“It’s particularly exciting to be collaborating with such a talented team of women and we couldn’t be more excited to see this story come to life.”

Canadian author Penny, who wrote the award-winning Chief Inspector Armand Gamache novel series, added: “Just when I thought co-writing State Of Terror with my amazing friend Hillary could not get more exhilarating, along comes the remarkable opportunity to work with Gigi at Madison Wells.

“Talk about badass women!

“Together we promise to create a production that will entertain, thrill, give pause for thought and perhaps even laughter, move the viewers, and break boundaries.”