Hilaria Baldwin says she is pregnant but ‘most likely experiencing a miscarriage’

The Spanish yoga teacher and wife of Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin shared an emotional post on Instagram, telling fans she wanted to “be a part of the effort to normalise miscarriage and remove the stigma from it”.

Mother of four Hilaria, 35, said she has “always been so open” and promised herself if she got pregnant again she would “share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss”.

“And I don’t want to keep this from you, just because it isn’t as positive and shiny as the rest,” Hilaria said.

Alongside a picture showing her rubbing her stomach, she continued: “I think it’s important to show the truth… because my job is to help people by being real and open.

“Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience. I want to be a part of the effort to normalise miscarriage and remove the stigma from it.”

Hilaria Baldwin with husband Alec (PA)

Hilaria, mother to Carmen Gabriela, five, Rafael Thomas, three, Leonardo Angel Charles, two, and David, 10 months, said she is in the first trimester of her pregnancy.

She said there is “so much secrecy” surrounding that stage in the pregnancy, adding: “This works for some, but I personally find it to be exhausting.”

“I’m nauseous, tired, my body is changing. And I have to pretend that everything is just fine — and it truly isn’t. I don’t want to have to pretend anymore. I hope you understand,”, she said.

Hilaria, who met Baldwin, 61, in New York City eight years ago, said her baby does not have a strong heartbeat and “isn’t growing very much”.

She added: “So much uncertainty… but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy. I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult.”

She finished the post by pleading with fans to “be kind”.

Hilaria said: “In your comments, please be kind. I’m feeling a bit fragile and I need support. I’m hoping, that by sharing this, I can contribute to raising awareness about this sensitive topic.”

Fans flooded the comments section with messages of support, praising Hilaria for her “bravery”.

Actress Jessica Simpson, who became a mother for the third time last month, commented with a love heart emoji.

