Here’s why the world needs the brilliance of Oscar-winning film ‘CODA’ right now

THERE was an incident at last night’s Oscars ceremony that has become the talk of the globe.

Will Smith stormed the stage and slapped Chris Rock across the face after Rock made a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett.

Smith would go on to win the Best Actor award – his first Oscar – for King Richard. In his victory speech, he apologised to the Academy and the audience for his earlier moment of regret.

But there was a heart-warming and altogether more important story to emerge from the Oscars. We need to talk about CODA, which deservedly scooped the Best Picture award.

In spite of all the stars that fill its halls, the Oscars ceremony has been lacklustre over the years. The drama that viewers are looking for are incidents like this, when things go wrong (we all remember Oscars 2017 with the La La Land v Moonlight mix-up).

But it’s also worth stating when things go right, and the correct winner walks away with the top prize.

The Power of the Dog had long been the favourite to win the Best Picture award, and indeed, what Jane Campion (who took home Best Director for her efforts) accomplished with that feature is remarkable.

Cast and crew of Best Picture-winning movie 'CODA' at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Will Smith (right) slaps Chris Rock following a remark Rock made during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, last night. Photo: Reuters/Brian Snyder

It’s a harrowing western about a volatile and cruel rancher. The cast – Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee – are fantastic, all deserving their acting Oscar nominations. The cinematography by Ari Wegner is stunning, and the story thrilling, if harrowing.

Therein lies the issue and why this writer was delighted to see CODA take home the Best Picture Oscar, if it couldn’t be Belfast (which this writer also loved, and not just because she’s Irish).

We’re living in bleak times that call for feel-good, uplifting features rather than something as bleak as The Power of the Dog.

For those unfamiliar with the story, CODA is the story of a deaf family. The youngest daughter, Ruby (played by Emilia Jones), is the only hearing member of the family and she has spent her life translating for her family into sign language.

Her parents, Frank (Troy Kotsur) and Jackie (Marlee Matlin), and older brother Leo (Daniel Durant) tend to keep to themselves, feeling cut away from the community on the basis of this language barrier.

Ruby begins to strike out on her own, joining a choir (when she meets a familiar face to Irish audiences – Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, who played the lead in Sing Street) and considers going to Berklee College of Music.

As a result, the family has no choice but to find a sense of independence and integration in their community. They also have to learn whether they can let Ruby go.

It’s a gorgeous, heart-warming narrative, not to mention its technical accomplishments with three of the leads – Kotsur, Durant, and Matlin – all being deaf. The actors set records for being the first predominantly deaf or non-hearing performers to win Best Ensemble at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Kotsur, who gives a humorous, stirring performance as the family’s quirky patriarch, is the first deaf actor to win an acting Oscar (for Best Supporting Actor), a BAFTA, a SAG Award and a Critics Choice Award for his performance in CODA.

CODA also signals a major win for Apple TV+, which bought the film after its success at Sundance. It’s a triumph for streaming in general as services like Netflix and Amazon Prime get more and more Oscars attention (CODA did have a limited theatrical release too).

Some will say its win isn’t totally a surprise. After all, the film had previously won the Producers Guild of America (PGA) Award for Best Picture, and the PGA has predicted 22 of the most recent 32 Best Picture winners.

Still, it is a time to celebrate this as a momentous event for the deaf community and for cinema.

Yes, the big screen continues to struggle – and here’s hoping that, like fellow indie darling Parasite, CODA’s win will lead to it being rereleased to big success in theatres, where cinemagoers can enjoy it to the max.

But CODA confirms that in cinema, there’s still very much a place for nuanced dramas that make you smile and laugh.

It is an immediate classic, a familiar but nevertheless inspiring coming-of-age tale.

It is a joyful, moving celebration of family and an intimate, well-crafted movie that is wholly deserving of that Best Picture gong.