Henry Cavill shows off his computing skills by building his own machine

Henry Cavill has shown off his computing skills by sharing a video of him appearing to build his own machine.

The Superman star shared a montage of him appearing to put the machine together out of a large number of its small constituent parts.

His video has been viewed more than two million times on Instagram.

The actor shared the video to his 12 million followers alongside a message which read: “This kind of material isn’t for everyone… viewer discretion is advised.

“You may see a lot of parts that you haven’t seen before.”

The footage shows Cavill putting the computer together while You’re The First, The Last, My Everything by Barry White plays in the background.

By the end of the video Cavill appears to have the machine up and running.

The British actor has spoken about his love of computer gaming, telling GQ that he sits and plays for “ridiculous amounts of hours” as a form of escape.

PA Media