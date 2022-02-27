Helen Mirren to be honoured at 28th SAG awards

Helen Mirren will be honoured with the lifetime achievement award at this year’s Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards, which sees Irish and British talent represented across a wide range of categories.

Multi-award-winners Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman are tipped for top accolades, as is Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast, which is nominated for SAG’s equivalent for best picture.

The 28th annual ceremony is due to take place in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, on Sunday, beginning at 1am Irish time.

With 13 SAG Awards nominations and five wins, Dame Helen is the most decorated SAG lifetime achievement recipient, and will be presented with the award by Collateral Beauty co-star Kate Winslet.

A raft of Hollywood megastars will be taking to the stage for presenting duties during the ceremony including Leonardo Di Caprio, Jeff Goldblum, Jessica Chastain and Salma Hayek.

Cumberbatch, who is also due to present at the ceremony alongside The Power Of The Dog co-star Jesse Plemons, is nominated for best actor in a motion picture for his performance in the dark western.

Co-star Kodi Smit-McPhee received a nod for best supporting actor in a motion picture, though the film itself was snubbed by the awards.

But Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast, which focuses on the Troubles in Northern Ireland, did earn a nomination for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

The film’s Irish star, Caitriona Balfe, who appears alongside Jamie Dornan, is tipped for best supporting female actor.

Oscar-winner Colman is nominated for female actor in a leading role for her performance in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s film The Lost Daughter.

Video of the Day

Casts nominated at this year’s awards will also introduce clips of their films at the ceremony, adding yet more famous faces to the presenting roster.

Lady Gaga, Jared Leto and Will Smith will also present their films House Of Gucci and King Richard, respectively.

Britons are also recognised for their television comedy performances, with the football comedy Ted Lasso having produced several nominees.

Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple and Brett Goldstein are all nominated for their roles in the heart-warming Richmond-based sitcom.

Waddingham and Temple go head-to-head for the prize of outstanding actress in a comedy series, while Goldstein takes on the male lead Jason Sudeikis for outstanding actor.

The show is also nominated for best comedy series overall.

The nominees for the 28th annual SAG awards were announced via Instagram live by US actresses Rosario Dawson, known for Disney+’s The Mandalorian, and High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens.