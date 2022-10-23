| 12.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘He definitely made mistakes, but he was kind. He was a great character who loved Ireland’ – Richard Harris’s sons remember their father

Legendary actor Richard Harris died 20 years ago this week. He raised hell – and three sons, Jared, Jamie and Damian, who here share their memories of their boisterous, loving, complicated dad

Richard Harris with his wife Elizabeth opening Christmas cards with their sons Jared, Jamie and Damian in 1964. Picture by Getty Images Expand
Up close and personal – Richard Harris photographed in his permanent suite at London&rsquo;s Ritz Hotel in 2001. Picture by Daniel Smith Expand
Elizabeth and Richard with sons Damian, Jamie and Jared. Picture from the Harris family collection Expand
Richard and Elizabeth share a joke as Jared, Damian and Jamie drive on. Picture from the Harris family collection Expand
Jared, Jamie and Damian vie for a treat from dad. Picture from the Harris family collection Expand
Richard takes the boys and their friends on a pony and cart ride. Picture from the Harris family collection Expand
Family life – Richard with his sons, from left, Jamie, Damian and Jared. Picture from the Harris family collection Expand
Jamie, Damian, Elizabeth, Jared and Richard Harris at Dromoland Castle for a Christmas in Limerick Expand
Damian and his daughter Ella singing &lsquo;Hopelessly Devoted to You&rsquo; on karaoke. Richard Harris was watching with tears streaming down his face Expand
Jared, Damian and Jamie photographed in 1999 Expand
Richard Harris and family members at the 'Harry Potter' premiere in London, in 2001 Expand
Jared Harris and Jamie Harris both carved out careers in the film business. Picture by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Expand
Richard Harris addresses a Limerick University campaign rally in 1969. Within a few years NIHE Limerick had been founded and it received university status in 1989. Picture from the 'Limerick Leader' archive Expand

Close

Richard Harris with his wife Elizabeth opening Christmas cards with their sons Jared, Jamie and Damian in 1964. Picture by Getty Images

Richard Harris with his wife Elizabeth opening Christmas cards with their sons Jared, Jamie and Damian in 1964. Picture by Getty Images

Up close and personal – Richard Harris photographed in his permanent suite at London&rsquo;s Ritz Hotel in 2001. Picture by Daniel Smith

Up close and personal – Richard Harris photographed in his permanent suite at London’s Ritz Hotel in 2001. Picture by Daniel Smith

Elizabeth and Richard with sons Damian, Jamie and Jared. Picture from the Harris family collection

Elizabeth and Richard with sons Damian, Jamie and Jared. Picture from the Harris family collection

Richard and Elizabeth share a joke as Jared, Damian and Jamie drive on. Picture from the Harris family collection

Richard and Elizabeth share a joke as Jared, Damian and Jamie drive on. Picture from the Harris family collection

Jared, Jamie and Damian vie for a treat from dad. Picture from the Harris family collection

Jared, Jamie and Damian vie for a treat from dad. Picture from the Harris family collection

Richard takes the boys and their friends on a pony and cart ride. Picture from the Harris family collection

Richard takes the boys and their friends on a pony and cart ride. Picture from the Harris family collection

Family life – Richard with his sons, from left, Jamie, Damian and Jared. Picture from the Harris family collection

Family life – Richard with his sons, from left, Jamie, Damian and Jared. Picture from the Harris family collection

Jamie, Damian, Elizabeth, Jared and Richard Harris at Dromoland Castle for a Christmas in Limerick

Jamie, Damian, Elizabeth, Jared and Richard Harris at Dromoland Castle for a Christmas in Limerick

Damian and his daughter Ella singing &lsquo;Hopelessly Devoted to You&rsquo; on karaoke. Richard Harris was watching with tears streaming down his face

Damian and his daughter Ella singing ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ on karaoke. Richard Harris was watching with tears streaming down his face

Jared, Damian and Jamie photographed in 1999

Jared, Damian and Jamie photographed in 1999

Richard Harris and family members at the 'Harry Potter' premiere in London, in 2001

Richard Harris and family members at the 'Harry Potter' premiere in London, in 2001

Jared Harris and Jamie Harris both carved out careers in the film business. Picture by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jared Harris and Jamie Harris both carved out careers in the film business. Picture by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Richard Harris addresses a Limerick University campaign rally in 1969. Within a few years NIHE Limerick had been founded and it received university status in 1989. Picture from the 'Limerick Leader' archive

Richard Harris addresses a Limerick University campaign rally in 1969. Within a few years NIHE Limerick had been founded and it received university status in 1989. Picture from the 'Limerick Leader' archive

/

Richard Harris with his wife Elizabeth opening Christmas cards with their sons Jared, Jamie and Damian in 1964. Picture by Getty Images

Barry Egan Twitter Email

‘Right before Dad was taken ill,” Jared Harris says, “we were having a pint across the road from the Savoy Hotel in London. It was a gorgeous summer day and we were sitting outside...”

A dark-haired Irishman stopped by the table to say hello. But Jared’s father, the legendary Limerick-born actor Richard Harris, gave him the cold shoulder. This was very unusual; Richard always engaged with his fellow countrymen.

More On People & Culture Magazine

Most Watched

Privacy