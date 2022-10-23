‘He definitely made mistakes, but he was kind. He was a great character who loved Ireland’ – Richard Harris’s sons remember their father

‘Right before Dad was taken ill,” Jared Harris says, “we were having a pint across the road from the Savoy Hotel in London. It was a gorgeous summer day and we were sitting outside...”

A dark-haired Irishman stopped by the table to say hello. But Jared’s father, the legendary Limerick-born actor Richard Harris, gave him the cold shoulder. This was very unusual; Richard always engaged with his fellow countrymen.

When he left, Jared asked his father why he’d behaved the way he had.

Richard looked up from his pint of Guinness and said: “That’s the gravedigger from the cemetery in Limerick. He’s buried my entire family. I don’t want to encourage his company.”

Richard Harris died 20 years ago this week, on October 25, 2002. He was 72. In the end, there was no need for a gravedigger’s services — his body was cremated, and his ashes scattered in the Bahamas where he had a home.

Two decades after his death, Jared and his brothers Damian and Jamie – all three of whom have followed their father’s footsteps and pursued careers in the film industry – are reflecting on his legacy.





Expand Close Up close and personal – Richard Harris photographed in his permanent suite at London’s Ritz Hotel in 2001. Picture by Daniel Smith / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Up close and personal – Richard Harris photographed in his permanent suite at London’s Ritz Hotel in 2001. Picture by Daniel Smith

Jared, the 61-year-old actor best known for playing Lane Pryce in Mad Men, believes his father will be remembered as “Ireland’s first leading man”.

“As a man, he lived his life to the fullest, without apology. He’d say ‘without regret’, but I never believed that was true.”

Jared’s older brother, 64-year-old Damian Harris, a director and screenwriter whose credits include The Rachel Papers and Killing Time, believes his father’s legacy is that “he lived his life true to himself”.

“I hope his legacy is that he was a powerful, passionate man who loved life,” says their youngest brother Jamie, 59, an actor best known for his role in Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Video of the Day

“He definitely made mistakes, but he was a very kind man. He was such a great character who loved Ireland.”

I first contacted Jared last November, hoping to speak to him about his father in the run up to this week’s anniversary. We stayed in touch. Earlier this year, he told me that he and his two brothers were involved in Adrian Sibley’s new feature documentary, The Ghost of Richard Harris, which explores his career and his family life.

In July, after many emails, we began a series of individual interviews in London, LA, Gran Canaria and New York that ran over the course of several months.

During these interviews, the three brothers painted an intimate picture of their father as a man who was at once affectionate, rueful, funny, riotous, distant, warm, and complicated.

Expand Close Family life – Richard with his sons, from left, Jamie, Damian and Jared. Picture from the Harris family collection / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Family life – Richard with his sons, from left, Jamie, Damian and Jared. Picture from the Harris family collection

As part of his contract to star in the war movie The Heroes of Telemark, Richard Harris was given a Rolls-Royce exactly like the Queen of England’s. One morning in 1967, Jared, who was then only six, saw the Rolls parked outside the family home in Notting Hill, London, and his mother, the Welsh actress Elizabeth Rees-Williams, going out the door with a suitcase in her hand.

Elizabeth was heading off to catch a plane. Richard was driving her. Jared begged his parents to let him go with him. Eventually they agreed to let him tag along as far as the airport.

“I don’t have a particular memory of what the atmosphere in the car was like, but I realised afterwards that something significant happened,” Jared reflects.

“Because at the airport, Mum said goodbye and got out of the car to get her flight. But the car stayed there, we didn’t move. Then I noticed that Dad was crying. I don’t think I’d ever seen him cry before.

“When I started asking him why he was crying, he tried to distract me, by saying: ‘Oh! Look at the planes! They are going to crash into us!’”

Why was he crying?

“Because he knew their marriage was over. He loved my mother. He said himself, it was one of his quotes: ‘If I was miscast in any role, it was as a husband.’

“One of the things he did which I think was admirable, was he decided that just because his marriages failed, it didn’t mean the relationships had to fail too. They just had to change into something else.”​

It wasn’t the last time he saw his father cry. In November 1986, Richard was in Chicago with his younger brother Dermot (both were working on a stage production of the musical Camelot) when Dermot died suddenly of a heart attack at the age of just 43. Richard was distraught.

“I saw him cry when Dermot died,” says Jared, who flew to Chicago from London, and from there to Limerick with his father for the funeral.

“Another time when he spoke at Harry Bulsing’s funeral in Nassau in the 1990s,” he says. Bulsing was the chef at the Harris house in the Bahamas.

“Harry had survived the Holocaust. His arm was tattooed with the numbered ID the Nazis gave to camp workers. Dad and Dermot tried to get him to talk about it, but he never did.

Expand Close Damian and his daughter Ella singing ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ on karaoke. Richard Harris was watching with tears streaming down his face / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Damian and his daughter Ella singing ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ on karaoke. Richard Harris was watching with tears streaming down his face

“And a third time he cried was one Christmas, when we rented a house near Oxford for the holidays. Mum had hired a karaoke machine. Damian and his daughter Ella sang ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ from Grease as a duet. Dad sat in a chair watching them, with tears streaming down his face,” recalls Jared.

Damian remembers seeing his father cry at the memorial for Richard Burton at New York’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in 1984.

“He came on stage to read a poem but broke down before he started and walked off the stage, coming back moments later when he was composed. It was the same at Harry’s funeral in the Bahamas.”

Read More

The New York Times wrote of that same evening’s proceedings, that in his will Burton requested a Welsh hymn “commonly rendered with spirit at Welsh rugby matches be sung at his funeral services. Gallantly, Mr Harris complied.”

“Dad and Burton were good friends,” says Damian. “On the set of The Wild Geese they talked of plans to do King Lear together. They would alternate the roles of Lear and Gloucester. They called each other ‘Rich One’ and ‘Rich Two’.

“Dad magnanimously gave Burton ‘Rich One’. He also said he would play Gloucester to Burton’s Lear on the opening night – but added: ‘You better watch out, because my Lear the next night is going to blow everyone away!’ He was not afraid of a challenge, as we know. It was a great dream. Sadly, it never happened.”

​

Expand Close Elizabeth and Richard with sons Damian, Jamie and Jared. Picture from the Harris family collection / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Elizabeth and Richard with sons Damian, Jamie and Jared. Picture from the Harris family collection

Like King Lear, Richard Harris was not the typical father. Jamie remembers how his style of parenting contrasted with that of their mother’s.

“He would laugh and find everything entertaining,” he says. “Often Mum was the one who had to sweep up the chaos.

“I once got arrested at school because I stole a cement mixer. He thought that was hysterical.” That wasn’t how they saw it at Downside Catholic boarding school in Somerset and it was made clear they intended to expel Jamie.

It was Elizabeth who phoned the headmaster, remembers Jared. She scolded the schoolmaster: ‘When I married Richard, I had to make a deal with the Catholic Church that my children would be brought up Catholic and be sent to Catholic schools. I have held up my end of the bargain, and I expect you to keep up your end.’

Jared now smiles at the memory.

“She shamed them into keeping him at the school,” he says. “Mum saved Jamie from being expelled by giving the Catholics a taste of their own medicine.”

Elizabeth and Richard separated in 1967. Two years later, Richard bought the former home of Sir John Betjeman in Holland Park. He paid £75,000 – a massive price in 1969 – and installed in the library the throne he used playing King Arthur in Camelot.

“The house was from the 18th century,” remembers Damian, “and he had it restored to what it would have been like when it was originally lived in. It had a lot of expensive glass windows. We would go and stay with him in the holidays.

“We were three young boys – so we’d be out in the garden, being very active. He would play football and cricket with us. He was not very good at cricket. He would smack the ball and knock it through the expensive glass windows. And he’d just laugh. We’d say: ‘Dad, you are absolutely hopeless at cricket.’ And he would bang the ball through another window.

“Then we’d play football with him in the basement – and he’d be in goal because he wasn’t very good at football either, and he would just envelop us in a bear hug, all three of us together. I remember him being very tactile and warm.

Expand Close Richard takes the boys and their friends on a pony and cart ride. Picture from the Harris family collection / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Richard takes the boys and their friends on a pony and cart ride. Picture from the Harris family collection

“Life could be an adventure with him. He’d take us to New York and show us what the city meant to him. He’d take us to Sardi’s restaurant, or out with his friends who had Irish restaurants, or to plays with actors he knew. He’d take us on buggy rides around Central Park.

“He showed us the Bahamas and gave us the freedom to do what we wanted. He had his fair Irish skin, so why would he choose there? It’s not like he could sit out sunbathing. I think he did it for us.”

Jared remembers staying at Kilkee House, a colonial-style mansion in the Bahamas with its own private beach which his father had bought in the early 1970s. Richard named it after the Co Clare town where he spent his childhood summer holidays.

“I remember our first time arriving at the house in the Bahamas,” Jared says . “It was 11pm, after a long flight from London. He’d just bought the house and it was still furnished with the previous owner’s stuff, but we started kicking a football around the living room.”

One of the boys broke a china figurine. Ann Turkel, soon to be Richard’s second wife, reprimanded them to the effect that they could have got $100 for the figurine now lying in smithereens on the floor.

Their father had another view.

“‘I’ll give you $200 if you break the other one — $400 if it’s with a header,” Jared recalls him telling them.

The thrust of the new documentary, The Ghost of Richard Harris, follows the three sons trying to unravel their father’s complicated personality. He was different things to each of them – and they each had a very different relationship with him.

It was definitely a different relationship to what Jared and Damian had. I always felt, I guess, that because I was the youngest my voice was never heard

The documentary’s release has coincided with a difficult year for the Harris brothers, who are grieving the death of their mother Elizabeth, who died in April this year, at the age of 85.

“Seeing her as a young person was very moving, and then hearing dad’s voice again was very moving too,” says Jamie. To hear Richard speak again, and to re-experience “the richness of his voice” made Jamie miss him all over again.

But it also brought up regrets about his relationship with his father.

“When people are alive, you don’t make the effort you later wish you’d made. That’s how I feel about the documentary.

“Shit, I wish there were times when he and I could have talked and had maybe a deeper relationship. But because I was the youngest, I felt always...”

Jamie pauses, looking for the right word.

“It was definitely a different relationship to what Jared and Damian had. I always felt, I guess, that because I was the youngest my voice was never heard.”

What would he have said, if he’d had the opportunity?

“I don’t know... One great moment we had together was purely by chance.”

Expand Close Richard Harris addresses a Limerick University campaign rally in 1969. Within a few years NIHE Limerick had been founded and it received university status in 1989. Picture from the 'Limerick Leader' archive / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Richard Harris addresses a Limerick University campaign rally in 1969. Within a few years NIHE Limerick had been founded and it received university status in 1989. Picture from the 'Limerick Leader' archive

One night in the late 1990s, he visited his father at the Savoy, where Richard lived in a suite for many years. They went out to The Coal Hole – a pub alongside the hotel which was reputedly once the site of the Savoy’s coal cellar.

“He wasn’t drinking at that time and he started drinking again,” says Jamie. “I didn’t pass judgement. It had nothing to do with me.”

They ended up going out all night, until the early hours of the morning. Richard began to open up about family life when the boys were small, before the divorce.

“He started telling me his feelings for the first time ever about my mother, and how much he loved her, and how much she meant to him. It was a great moment where I felt all the barriers that he put up had come down.

“When I went to see him the next day, I thought we’d crossed a bridge. And yet the barriers were straight back up again.”

But when the barriers were down the night before, what did he say to his father?

“I asked about him and Mum, because I had no memory of them being together. I wanted to find out more about that relationship. I’d seen them being friendly to one another, but not as an item.

“He got quite emotional, quite teary, when talking about Mum – saying how, in his mind, he had thrown it away, and the regret he had in doing that. How you ended up believing your own bullshit, and how that affected him.

“And the next day it was as if the conversation hadn’t taken place, which didn’t totally shock me.”

​

Expand Close Jared, Damian and Jamie photographed in 1999 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jared, Damian and Jamie photographed in 1999

As the oldest of the three boys, Damian’s relationship with his father was just as complicated.

“Dad was capable of being very tender, attentive, but also being quite intimidating,” Damian says. “He could also be quite self-consumed. He was quite contradictory. He was fun and funny, but also capable of real dark moods. You learned not to take it personally and not be surprised by it. He could be quite self-critical and sometimes say what I’d be thinking...

“Like he’d say: ‘Oh, I’m being a bit of a narcissist.’ Or: ‘I can see I’m being quite difficult or prickly.’ Or: ‘Well, I am a bit of a contrarian.’ I understood what he was saying, because I probably agreed with him.

“He was an expansive personality – charismatic. He was a performer. I valued more the time with him when it was just the two of us, or maybe my brothers. Just a close situation, because then he could be Dad.

“And when I went out in public with him I was aware he was a performer – he was aware of everybody else and you realised your relationship earlier wasn’t the same, and you were instead part of a group of people that he was in the middle of.”

What was he like at home as a father, as opposed to a movie star?

“I can’t say I ever lived with him full-time. It was only just periods – he’d take off, or we’d go back to school. Later in life, it was more like visiting for a few weeks or a maximum two months.

“He says in the documentary that: ‘Life is there to be lived’. And we were a part of his life. We weren’t the whole of his life. He made that choice.”

​​It’s strange to have three kids and then put them in boarding school as soon as you can. You kind of think: ‘Why did you bother having us in the first place?’

Jamie was only six when he was sent to boarding school in Sussex. Damian and Jared were nine and seven when they were sent to the same school. Jamie remembers his mother saying that she regretted sending him off so young.

“And my feeling is that they [his parents] were young themselves, and things were different back then. But we were all sent off to boarding school pretty early on.

“We saw Dad for brief periods throughout the year. He would often come down to the school, unannounced, with a kind of a flourish – he would watch half a football game we were in and then leave before the end of the game. You didn’t even get to speak to him. He’d watch half a game and then leave.”

How did that make him feel? Was it just the way he was?

“It was the way he was,” he says. “That’s a very simple answer to a good question. I accepted it because Dad was Dad – but at the same time it would leave a little bit of perplexity, as to why he even bothered to come down to the school in Brighton, all that way from London.”

Damian also remembers him turning up to watch school matches. “He’d turn up in his black Rolls-Royce Phantom V, usually with an attractive young companion. Watch the game. Say goodbye and leave.”

“Damian and I going to boarding school came hard upon the breakup of Mum and Dad,” remembers Jared, “and their decision to divorce, so it felt very much like a consequence.

“Driving down there I remember Mum trying hard to explain that just because they were no longer going to be together it didn’t mean they loved us any less, or that we wouldn’t see them anymore. The first visiting day I remember being surprised that both of them came down together to see us, because as far as we knew that was over.”​

Being sent to school at such an early age had lifelong repercussions for the boys’ relationship with their father.

As Jamie puts it: “Obviously, I am his son, and he is my dad. That’s true. But at the same time because we were so separate in life – I was sent to school so early on – I didn’t have the consistency of him being dad. He was always on a film set.

“So it was never a normal father-son relationship. It was much more friends, pals. He was open and kind to all my friends. But we never had that father-son relationship. In a sense he passed that on to whoever the schoolteachers were.

“In those days, schools were very different to today. They were old-fashioned and quite cruel. And so, it was a strange feeling.

“It’s strange to have three kids and then put them in boarding school as soon as you can. You kind of think: ‘Why the f**k did you bother having us in the first place?’”

​

Expand Close Jared Harris and Jamie Harris both carved out careers in the film business. Picture by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jared Harris and Jamie Harris both carved out careers in the film business. Picture by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jared says that Damian, the oldest, is the only one who can remember Richard and Elizabeth when they were together. They divorced in 1969.

“We were at my grandparents for Sunday lunch,” recalls Damian. “I was about four years old at the time, napping on the sofa. I woke up and my father and mother were alone, standing in front of the fireplace.

“He was flirting with her, lifting her skirt, she was playfully slapping his hand away, in case her parents came in. They were happy, I think. I was aware of their mutual attraction to each other.

“He was gone after that, for a long time, making Mutiny on the Bounty,” he says.

“I remember walking in the woods with Jared, and my mother carrying infant Jamie. That was in Italy, when Dad was making Red Desert. He was filming us with his 16mm camera. He shouted instructions. I think that was the beginning of his directorial ambitions.

“My memories of them are mostly as their relationship started to fall apart,” he admits. He remembers being about five years old and being called downstairs late at night, seeing Richard “very agitated, upset about something and shouting.”

“My mother was crying. He was threatening to call and pull out of a film he was about to do, Major Dundee,” he says.

“She was saying he shouldn’t. I don’t know what had caused this.

“My suspicion now is, that after having endured my father’s absence and affairs, she had admitted to finally having one of her own. He wanted her to repeat – in front of me – something she had earlier said to him. She wouldn’t. Eventually I was sent back up to bed.”

Does he have idea what Richard wanted repeated?

He had the reputation of this wild, mercurial, impulsive hellraiser. But he – and Burton and O’Toole too – were all obsessed with their own careers. They all wanted to be great actors

“I don’t know for sure. But in Mum’s book [Love, Honour and Dismay, published in 1976] she wrote about having told Dad about an affair – her first – and he got upset. So it’s possible that was what that night was about,” muses Damian.

“Dad’s career took off, and she had three kids to look after by the time she was 25,” says Jared. “He was extremely career-driven. The reputation he had was of this wild, mercurial, impulsive hellraiser. But he – and Burton and O’Toole, all those guys – were obsessed with their own careers.

“They were incredibly ambitious. They all wanted to be not just successful, they wanted to be great actors, the defining actors of their generation.

“That’s one of the things that we dig into in the documentary. That image of himself, which he played into, and gave oxygen to – was to the detriment of him being taken seriously. And I know it hurt him that people didn’t take him seriously.”

​

Expand Close Family life – Richard with his sons, from left, Jamie, Damian and Jared. Picture from the Harris family collection / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Family life – Richard with his sons, from left, Jamie, Damian and Jared. Picture from the Harris family collection

Apropos of myth-making, and the truths of the past, Damian has the following story his father told him.

In 2000, the US primetime TV show 60 Minutes wanted to do a profile on him, and arranged to fly over and meet him in Limerick. A state-of-the-art production bus showed up at his hotel in the morning and the actor got in. Christiane Amanpour, the interviewer, said they should start where it all began, at his family home.

The actor had grown up in a comfortable Edwardian redbrick called Overdale, on the Ennis Road on the edge of the city. Richard said he would do the directions. He guided the driver through the streets of Limerick, then out of the city into the countryside. Eventually he steered them down a long bumpy road, with fields either side, to a dilapidated ruin of a farmhouse.

“There it is,” Richard said. “That’s the family home I grew up in.”

There was a long silence in the bus, and awkward looks passed between the team. Eventually Christiane said: “Richard, we are 60 Minutes. We do our research before we start. Shall we go to Overdale now?”

“Dad chuckled like a naughty boy who’d been caught out,” says Damian, “and led them back into town and to Overdale.

“And when I asked why he had taken them to the farmhouse ruins, he said: ‘Because it would’ve made a better story.’”

Did their Dad talk much about Ireland?

“He loved Kilkee,” says Jared. “Kilkee had a nostalgic attachment, it was where he used to go as a child on summer holidays. There was a simplicity to that – a peacefulness, if you like. I think Limerick was difficult for him, because it had so many memories.”

Expand Close Jamie, Damian, Elizabeth, Jared and Richard Harris at Dromoland Castle for a Christmas in Limerick / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jamie, Damian, Elizabeth, Jared and Richard Harris at Dromoland Castle for a Christmas in Limerick

He remembers one trip to Limerick.

“It was when his eldest brother Jimmy died, and a month later Jack Donnelly, the patriarch of the family, passed away. We went on a tour of Limerick with Dad, Jamie and myself. We went by the old house on the Ennis Road and knocked on the door.

“At that time Opus Dei owned it, and they had nuns staying there. I remember very clearly going into the house with him, and going up onto the first floor, to the bedroom his mother had died in.

“When she got cancer, he spent six months with her, reading to her every day and talking to her. I just remember watching him look at this room. It wasn’t the same bed. But there was a bed in the room. And all those memories came coming back.”

Jamie remembers the day too.We’d just gone to this pub in Limerick and were chatting about the bar. Dad suddenly put his pint down and asked us if we fancied a tour of his childhood

“It was a wonderful day that the three of us spent together, and completely unexpected. We hadn’t started off the day with that in mind. We had just gone to the pub and a conversation began about his memories of that particular pub.

“Dad suddenly put his pint down and asked us if we fancied a tour of his childhood. It was a remarkable day. I’d so little knowledge about that part of his life. Jared was much better informed.

“The most beautiful part of it was the happiness on Dad’s face.”

​

Expand Close Richard Harris and family members at the 'Harry Potter' premiere in London, in 2001 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Richard Harris and family members at the 'Harry Potter' premiere in London, in 2001

Jamie recalls his last conversation with his father, who had been ill with cancer since the June of 2002. In September in London, his health had improved. “The doctors seemed to think he could go home. He was delighted and I went to see him.”

Jamie then had to leave for New York, as work called.

“He was really happy that I left, because that meant that he was getting better. Because he knew I wouldn’t have left if there was any doubt in my mind as to his health.

“So, we hugged, and he said: ‘Go and enjoy New York, I’ll see you at Christmas. Everything is going to be great.’

“I truly believed it, because when I’d first seen him in the hospital I burst into tears. He looked so bad. He just looked beaten, old and tired. And now he’d got some colour back, and some weight back on him. He was like a f**king lion who could overcome anything. I really believed that. He was strong.”

Then, five days after arriving in New York, Jamie received a call that his father’s health had taken a turn for the worse. He got the first plane back to London. It was late when he got to the hospital.

Richard was in a terrible mood and didn’t acknowledge his son coming into the room.

“He was really angry,” Jamie recalls. “I think he knew he was losing the battle. He was taking it out on whoever was there.

“He was having a go at Jared, for some reason. I think Jared was sticking up for the doctors. I think he was also angry with the doctors, because they’d said something that he decided was clearly untrue.

“They had found out that instead of eating his food to get stronger, he was flushing it down the toilet. They were like: ‘You can’t lie to yourself. We need you to eat to get stronger. It doesn’t matter if you deceive us.’

“I think he genuinely wasn’t hungry, and they told him the issue wasn’t whether he was hungry or not. The issue was building his strength. Dad was quite a formidable guy – and he wouldn’t listen to reason if it didn’t suit him.”

The family really believed that Richard was going to recover, says Jared.

“The cancer was shrinking, but he caught an intestinal bug in the hospital. After that he stopped eating. Then he caught an infection in his lungs and they couldn’t beat it.”

Expand Close Richard and Elizabeth share a joke as Jared, Damian and Jamie drive on. Picture from the Harris family collection / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Richard and Elizabeth share a joke as Jared, Damian and Jamie drive on. Picture from the Harris family collection

He died on October 25, 2002 – of “stubborness”, says Jared.

“He had been undiagnosed with the cancer for so many months, partly due to stubbornness on his part, because they had suspected something was wrong when it came up in his bloods in April. The doctor had wanted to get him in for an MRI, and he refused and was being stubborn about it.

“He said he had claustrophobia and didn’t want to go into the tube. They found an open MRI machine. By then it was June and he was really not well. It was like a flu that kept coming back. Then he was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

“So by the time they got around to thinking that maybe it was cancer, after he’d had the MRI, I think that was probably August, the end of August.”

“He had lost about four months. So his immune system was that much more weakened by the chemo and he got an opportunistic lung infection. That’s what got him. He was recovering. His energy was good. He was planning a future.

“The difficulty was that he was of that generation where they think that you go to hospital to get well – and you don’t leave until you’re better. But hospitals are full of germs. I don’t think he was ready to die. He wasn’t ready to go. He still had a desire.”

Making the documentary, and reflecting on their father’s legacy, has been difficult in different ways for all three brothers. It has not been an easy watch for Jamie.

“Twenty years after Dad died, this has brought up all these feelings again,” says Jamie. “It’s a great documentary – but it does have its side effects.”​

‘The Ghost of Richard Harris’ is coming soon to Sky

Read More



