Harvey Weinstein is reportedly facing arrest on Friday following an investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted numerous women.

Harvey Weinstein to be arrested in New York on Friday – reports

According to the New York Times, investigators in Manhattan are preparing to arrest the disgraced movie mogul and he is expected to surrender to authorities.

Scores of women have come forward to allege sexual misconduct from Mr Weinstein, ranging from inappropriate comments to rape. It was reported earlier this week that federal prosecutors in New York had launched a probe into the allegations, which is separate to the investigation currently under way by the Manhattan District Attorney, the film producer’s lawyer said in a court filing.

In a declaration filed on May 3 in the Weinstein Co’s bankruptcy proceedings, lawyer Benjamin Brafman said Mr Weinstein was a “principal target” of an investigation being carried out by the US attorney’s office in Manhattan. He added: “I am trying my very best to persuade both the federal and state prosecutors that he should not be arrested and or indicted, because he did not knowingly violate the law.”

Mr Braffman added that the allegations facing Mr Weinstein are “entirely without merit”. Weinstein is under criminal investigation in New York, Los Angeles and London.

He has not been charged with any crimes, though police in New York have said publicly that they believe there is enough evidence to make an arrest.

Press Association