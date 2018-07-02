Harvey Weinstein has been charged with sex crimes against a third woman in New York, and could now face life in prison.

Harvey Weinstein could face life in prison as more charges filed in New York

The disgraced producer, 66, has already been charged with assaults on two other women in 2014 and 2003.

The Manhattan District Attorney announced Weinstein has now been charged with offences alleged to have taken place in 2006.

A grand jury has charged the mogul with an additional count of criminal sex act in the first degree for a forcible sexual act, as well as two counts of predatory sexual assault.

Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on additional charges, including Predatory Sexual Assault.



"This indictment is the result of the extraordinary courage exhibited by the survivors who have come forward." https://t.co/hj8G07IofQ — Cyrus Vance, Jr. (@ManhattanDA) July 2, 2018

The latter is one of the most serious crimes in New York’s criminal code, a Class A-II felony which carries a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The new charges are in addition to those of rape in the first and third degrees, as well as criminal sexual act in the first degree, for forcible sexual acts against two women in 2013 and 2004, respectively.

Cyrus R Vance, Jr, the Manhattan District Attorney, said: “A Manhattan Grand Jury has now indicted Harvey Weinstein on some of the most serious sexual offences that exist under New York’s Penal Law.

“This indictment is the result of the extraordinary courage exhibited by the survivors who have come forward.

“Our investigation continues. If you are a survivor of the predatory abuse with which Mr Weinstein is charged, there is still time to pursue justice.”

Weinstein was first charged in May and at the time his lawyer said he intends to enter a plea of not guilty to the first two charges.

In a statement responding to the initial indictment, Benjamin Brafman said: “We remind everyone that an indictment is merely a formal accusation. Mr Weinstein intends to enter a plea of not guilty and vigorously defend against these unsupported allegations that he strongly denies.

“We will soon formally move to dismiss the indictment and if this case actually proceeds to trial, we expect Mr Weinstein to be acquitted.”

A representative for Weinstein has been contacted for comment.

Press Association