Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a court where his lawyers and a judge are handling the final preparations for his trial on charges of rape and sexual assault.

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a court where his lawyers and a judge are handling the final preparations for his trial on charges of rape and sexual assault.

Harvey Weinstein arrives at court ahead of ‘rape and sex assault’ trial

Jury selection in New York is scheduled to start this week.

The disgraced movie mogul faces allegations that he raped one woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006.

The 67-year-old has pleaded not guilty and says any sexual activity was consensual.

If he is convicted of the most serious charges against him, he faces a mandatory life sentence.

PA Media