Harry Potter star Oliver Phelps calls out mistaken identity in reunion special

Harry Potter star Oliver Phelps has called out an editing error in the highly anticipated 20 year anniversary special, which saw him confused with his brother James.

The twins play red-haired pranksters Fred and George Weasley who are infamous for their tricks and swapping places.

Phelps posted a screenshot of the mistake in HBO Max’s Return To Hogwarts on Instagram, remarking that someone had finally taken “revenge” on the pair.

“It was fantastic to be part of the HP reunion. Hope you all enjoyed it. #ReturnToHogwarts.”

The special, which aired on New Year’s Day, saw former child stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson reunite with other members of the original cast for the 20th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone.

The series’ author JK Rowling also featured in the reunion special, but only in archive video clips.

Fellow cast member Matt Lewis, who played hapless Neville Longbottom commented on Phelps’ post, writing: “This is legit hilarious. Dude. Wtf? Haha.”

The mistake has reportedly been corrected by the show’s editors.