Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis marries girlfriend

The actor, who played Neville Longbottom in the films about the boy wizard, announced the news on Twitter.

Sharing a picture of the couple on their big day, he joked: “Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming.”

Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming. pic.twitter.com/VEZfTkizBa — Matthew Lewis (@Mattdavelewis) May 28, 2018

Lewis, 28, got engaged to event planner Jones in 2016, with a spokesman saying at the time that both were “over the moon”.