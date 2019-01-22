Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis asks for return of metal engraving from wife

Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis has asked for the return of an engraving from his wife after losing his wallet in East London.

The actor, who played Neville Longbottom in the wizarding films, tweeted that his wallet was either lost or stolen on Monday.

Lewis, who married Angela Jones in May last year, said he did not care about “the money, the cards” and instead asked anyone who found it to post him a note from his wife engraved on a piece of metal.

Matthew Lewis has issued an appeal after losing his wallet in London (Ian West/PA)

He said: “Yo, if you stole my wallet in East London yesterday or even if you just found it: it’s yours, keep it, have the money, the cards, the lot.

“But the note from my wife engraved on a piece of metal, if you can post that to the address on the driving licence I’d call it evens. Please?”

Leeds-born Lewis, 29, got engaged to event planner Jones in 2016, with a spokesman saying at the time that both were “over the moon”.

He played Neville in eight Harry Potter films, and was named by author JK Rowling as one of the “big seven” cast members.

Press Association