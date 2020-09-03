Harry: I hope Netflix Paralympics documentary helps gets rid of stereotyping

The Duke Of Sussex has said he hopes the stories of Paralympians detailed in new Netflix documentary Rising Phoenix help to get rid of “stereotyping and preconceptions”.

The film details the history of the Paralympic Games and features interviews with athletes including GB star Jonnie Peacock, as well as Harry, who founded the Invictus Games for injured servicemen and women.

On Wednesday it was announced that Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have signed a major deal with the streaming service to make films and series.

The couple will be producing a range of “content that informs but also gives hope” for Netflix, from documentaries and scripted series, to features and children’s programming, it was confirmed.

Speaking on Zoom to some of the other athletes featured in the Paralympics documentary, including the US’s Tatyana McFadden and Matt Stutzman, Italy’s Bebe Vio, France’s Jean-Baptiste Alaize and South Africa’s Ntando Mahlangu, Harry said: “With Covid and everything else that is happening at the moment, your stories and the strength that you guys show, is incredible and that needs to be seen more.

“It needs to be spoken about more, to try and get rid of the stereotyping to get rid of those preconceptions.”

He added: “My biggest hope is that people will watch this film and go ‘No mater how hard my life is, no matter how hard a day or a week can be, this what I aspire to, not just for me but for my family and all the loved ones around me’.

“It is that element that I think will end up changing the world, so well done and thank you very much.”

Rising Phoenix is streaming on Netflix now.

PA Media