HappyBirthdayHarryPotter: Emma Watson leads birthday tributes to JK Rowling

The writer shares her birthday with her best-selling creation, Harry Potter, who would be 39 today.

Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the movie series from 2001-2011, shared a photo of her dressed as comic book character Wonder Woman, alongside JK Rowling and cast-mate Evanna Lynch — known for playing the character Luna Lovegood.

The actress captioned the photo with: “Sexy and scary! You smashed this. All the love to you @jk_rowling. Happy Birthday!!!! Extra points to @Evy_Lynch for being the most perfect cat.”

#HappyBirthdayHarryPotter trended on Twitter, with fans paying tribute to the books.

All On The Board, known for their creative London Underground boards, gave every London underground station a magical twist. Renamed stations included Dobby Hill, Azkabank and Severus Sisters.

In celebration of the day, the Baftas shared a throwback video to when Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, producer David Heyman and JK Rowling picked up the Outstanding British Contribution to cinema in 2011.

#HappyBirthdayHarryPotter 🎈🥳🧙‍♂️ Here are @EmmaWatson Rupert Grint, producer David Heyman and @jk_rowling picking up the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema in 2011 https://t.co/U90x58enX9 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) July 31, 2019

Fans also added their own tributes.

One wrote: “Happy birthday to Harry James Potter, one of the most kind, brave and strong fictional characters I’ve ever known. So incredibly thankful for all the important lessons he taught me when I was little. I’ll love him and his sassiness forever.”

happy birthday to harry james potter, one of the most kind, brave and strong fictional characters i’ve ever known. so incredibly thankful for all the important lessons he taught me when i was little. i’ll love him and his sassiness forever. #happybirthdayharrypotter pic.twitter.com/om5pjjlT0b — valeria (@mockjngjays) July 31, 2019

It’s not just humans who got in the magical spirit, Jamee Jenkins, from Salt Lake City, shared a photo of his scottie dog, Angus, wearing a Gryffindor scarf.

It’s Harry Potter’s Birthday! And also a very special happy birthday and a thank you to J.K. Rowling who created this wonderful wizarding world. What house would you be sorted into? (Mum says I would definitely be a Gryffindor!) #happybirthdayharrypotter #happybirthdayjkrowling pic.twitter.com/5t8Q7IEfC9 — Angus the Scottie (@mrangusscottie) July 31, 2019

He said: “Thank you to J.K. Rowling who created this wonderful wizarding world.”

The first novel in the series about the boy wizard, Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone, was published in 1997. Eight movies were adapted from Rowling’s seven books, starring Daniel Radcliffe in the title role.

PA Media