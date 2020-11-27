Happiest Season: Finally, a gay Christmas rom-com with none of the usual same-sex movie misery

IT’S been a while since I’ve seen a Christmas film get as much pre-release hype as Happiest Season, the new festive caper starring Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis and owner of the world’s best eyebrows, Schitt’s Creek’s Dan Levy, and it’s not just because we’ve been starved of cinematic joy - or, let’s face it, joy in general - this year.

It’s because it’s gay. Happiest Season is an openly gay Christmas movie, which came out in a swathe of fairy lights and rainbow flags with its trailer that put its same-sex couple (Stewart and Davis) and their holiday issues front and centre. Directed by queer icon Clea DuVall, the comedy follows Abby, who is set to propose to her girlfriend at Christmas, only to discover that she has yet to come out to her parents who think that Abby is just a close friend. Cue hijnks of the gayest order.

It may not sound all that ground-breaking, but the sad fact is, it is. When the concept for Happiest Season was announced last year, LGBT people freaked out, not only because a collection of their crushes had been assembled for one film, but because a same-sex relationship was about to be shown in a festive rom-com and, fingers crossed, one of them wouldn’t die or be murdered.

Because gay characters tend not to have a very nice time of it on screen. You’d be forgiven for thinking that LGBT cinema stands for “loss, grief, brutality, tragedy”, the amount of queer love stories we see stomped into the ground and lives lost in exchange for a sneaky kiss between two women.

If you want representation on screen, you best be prepared for some misery as well. The ‘Bury Your Gays’ trope is there for a reason; rarely a queer person emerges from a film without experiencing brutal homophobia, being kicked out by their parents, being attacked, losing the love of their life, choosing to stay closeted, or dying. Even Coronation Street falls prey to it - they just couldn’t let Kate and Rana both live, could they?

That suffering usually takes place in a period piece, especially if there are lesbians involved. You basically can’t be a queer woman in a Hollywood production unless you’re in the 1800s or early-to-mid-1900s (Carol, set in 1952, is about as modern as it gets), wearing a bonnet, are extremely repressed, and live near a windy beach for those dramatic declarations of forbidden love. It helps if there’s a big old age gap too (hello, Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan in Ammonite).

I get it, I do - LGBTQ people struggle more than most, and the path to love is typically paved with obstacles, from coming out to homophobia. Over the decades, the community has tackled abuse, HIV and Aids, inequality and discrimination, and continues to, to this day. But when all that is happening in real life, sometimes you don’t want to pay €20 to sit through two hours of suffering in the cinema. Sometimes we just want to see two gays living happily ever after. As well as the big Oscar-bait movies chock-full of pain, we deserve schmaltzy Christmas movies with predictable plots and cheesy endings too.

That’s not to say Happiest Season doesn’t have its mandated share of hardship. It’s a bummer a lot of the time, dealing with being closeted, shame, and the difficulties of being a queer woman in a conservative family. But it’s not just that. At no point do you fear that Harper will end up on the street, or Abby will be mown down while Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas plays. It’s not overly sexualised, or dated, or an after-school special. It’s just a classic cheesy Christmas rom-com, with gay women in love as the leading ladies, and the world hasn’t imploded.

And in a year that we all crave normalcy, what can be more of a gift than that?

