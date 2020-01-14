Entertainment Movies

Tuesday 14 January 2020

Hans Zimmer confirmed as new composer for James Bond film No Time To Die

It follows the departure of Dan Romer.

Hans Zimmer has been confirmed as the new composer for the upcoming James Bond film (Ian West/PA Wire)
By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Hans Zimmer has been confirmed as the new composer for the upcoming James Bond film, following the departure of Dan Romer.

Zimmer has been drafted in just three months before No Time To Die’s April release date after Romer reportedly left due to creative differences.

The news was confirmed by the official James Bond Twitter account, which shared a message from No Time To Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga.

It said: “I’m beyond excited that Hans is scoring #NoTimeToDie.

“The music of Bond has always been iconic and I’ve already witnessed Hans adding his touch of genius to the Bond legacy.”

The theme song for No Time To Die has not yet been announced, but Dua Lipa and Beyonce have both been linked with singing it.

Zimmer, one of Hollywood’s most esteemed composers, is known for working on films including Gladiator, The Pirates Of The Caribbean and Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy.

The 62-year-old German won an Oscar for scoring Disney’s 1994 classic The Lion King.

No Time To Die, Daniel Craig’s fifth and apparently final outing as 007, is set to be released in UK cinemas on April 2.

