Hamilton, The Old Guard and Birds Of Prey among People’s Choice Awards nominees

Charlize Theron is among the nominees ahead of the E! People’s Choice Awards (Matt Crossick/PA)

Hit musical Hamilton, action film The Old Guard and superhero movie Birds Of Prey are among the nominees for the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards.

The annual ceremony includes 44 categories across film, TV and music, as well as celebrating online culture.

The youth-focused, fan-voted awards show will take place in November. In the film categories, 2020 movie of the year includes Hamilton, Birds Of Prey, The Old Guard, Trolls World Tour and The Invisible Man.

The comedy movie class includes Will Ferrell’s Netflix film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga, The Kissing Booth 2 and The King Of Staten Island.

Across the individual categories, A-list stars including Chris Hemsworth, Jamie Foxx, Tom Hanks, Will Smith, Margot Robbie and Charlize Theron are all nominated.

In TV, show of the year includes Netflix’s viral smash Tiger King, tear-jerking drama This Is Us, acclaimed Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance and quirky reality show The Masked Singer.

Ozark’s Jason Bateman, The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus, Killing Eve’s Sandra Oh and Schitt’s Creek’s Daniel Levy are among the stars of the small screen recognised.

In the music categories, male artist of the year includes performers DaBaby, Drake, J Balvin, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd.

The female equivalent features Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Megan Thee Stallion.

It was previously announced Jennifer Lopez would receive the People’s Icon award for her contribution to music, film, television and fashion.

The E! People’s Choice Awards will be broadcast live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on November 15.

PA Media