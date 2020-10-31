Halloween 2020: Horror movies that will keep on haunting you

These days, horror has a bad name. Synonymous with slasher movies, zombie gore, serial killer yarns and the regrettable ‘torture porn’ craze that rose and mercifully fell in the mid-2000s, the genre is haughtily dismissed by cinephiles as the stuff of cheap thrills and B-movie nastiness. This is grossly unfair, and a recent spate of brainy, cine-literate and politically engaged movies like It Follows, Hereditary, Get Out and Us have conclusively proved that horror films don’t have to be dumb.

Boris Karloff as Frankenstein

Boris Karloff as Frankenstein

But in fact from the earliest days of cinema, horror has been the genre most prone to daring experimentation: ghost stories and spooky tales were uniquely suited to the mercurial new medium which, through jump cut, sleight of hand and deft editing could conjure spirits and monsters from our imaginations and make them seem thrillingly real. And though horror has had a purple patch of late, one could argue that its real golden age was the 1920s and 30s.In the silent era, great visionaries like FW Murnau, Paul Wegener and Robert Weine plundered the darker corners of European folklore to create unsettling fables visually inspired by the distorted and hallucinogenic perspectives of expressionism. They are in a sense the founding fathers of horror, and their bracing innovations would quickly find their way to Hollywood.French pioneer George Méliès used splicing, multiple exposures, dissolves and time-lapses to create delightfully spooky haunted houses, demons and dancing skeletons. In films like Une nuit terrible, in which a man does battle with a giant bedbug, he playfully tiptoed into the world of horror. Things would get much darker and stranger in Weimar Germany.Paul Wegener had led the way, starring in such daring horrors as Der Student von Prag (1913), and directing Der Golem (1915), a now-lost silent chiller based on the legendary giant mud man of Jewish-European folklore. In 1920, he remade The Golem brilliantly, demonstrating the growing influence German Expressionism would have on film.The Expressionist movement, which took hold across Europe in the early 20th century, brought a bold new subjectivity to art forms in which objects and ideas were seen through distorted prisms. Its effect on German cinema was electrifying.The American critic Roger Ebert called Robert Wiene’s Cabinet of Dr Caligari the first “true horror film”: it’s certainly one of the best. Its visual style was unforgettable, with weirdly distorted theatrical backdrops adding to a nightmarish, otherworldly feel. The town of Holstenwall is plagued by unsolved murders, which may have something to do with the fairground performer Dr Caligari, and a somnambulist sidekick called Cesare who can predict the exact moment of your death.There was substance in Dr Caligari as well as style, and the Weimar horrors dipped backwards into folk tales and central European ghost stories that modernity thought it had dispensed with. Murnau’s 1922 film Nosferatu fell foul of the Bram Stoker estate, which decided that it strayed too close to the plot of his novel Dracula. A bit rich, when you consider that Stoker himself had plundered Hungarian mythology in creating his knock-off count. Only a few prints of the film survived, and over time its quality has been appreciated.The vampire in Nosferatu has little in common with the suave bloodsucker played by Bela Lugosi and Christopher Lee in later films: this guy is a hideous, goblin-like parasite who sneaks into the bedrooms of young ladies to slyly transfuse their blood. The German Expressionist horrors had a big influence in Hollywood, where the great horror cycle made at Universal Studios was about to begin.

James Whale used Weimar stylings to illustrate his thrilling update of Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley’s story Frankenstein. His 1931 film starred Boris Karloff as the creature, a shambling hotchpotch of body parts animated by a bolt of lightning and more to be pitied than feared. A 1935 sequel, in which the monster was given a mate, was if anything even better. Tod Browning was one of the great American horror directors, and in 1931 he teamed up with Bela Lugosi, a charismatic Hungarian, to create a stylish and seductive Dracula. Lugosi and Karloff would later appear in a series of very successful films together, but by the late 1930s the Universal horror boom had stalled.

Mia Farrow in Rosemary's Baby

Mia Farrow in Rosemary's Baby

In the 1940s, when the world perhaps had too much actual horror on its hands, the genre was mainly reduced to B-picture status. And though there were films of quality, like Jacques Tourneur’s brilliant low-budget creation Cat People, and Ealing Studios’ Dead of Night, this decade was not horror’s finest hour. In the 1950s, the combination of Cold War politics and nuclear paranoia inspired a host of febrile low-budget mutant monster and alien invasion movies in the US.The aliens in films like The War of the Worlds (1953), Invaders from Mars (1953) and I Married a Monster from Outer Space (1958) may not have spoken with Russian accents but they might as well have done, so clearly did they evoke America’s dread of the red menace. And in Don Siegel’s brilliant 1956 film Invasion of the Body Snatchers, the grim consequences of that paranoia were made evident.Alfred Hitchcock had been flirting with the horror genre for decades, and after seeing Henri-Georges Clouzot’s brilliant 1955 chiller Les Diaboliques, he decided to make a grisly psychological thriller of his own.Psycho (1960) was based on a book by Robert Bloch and the exploits of Wisconsin serial killer Ed Gein. Universal thought it sounded so grim they refused to back it, so Hitch financed it himself, making a fortune and changing the face of horror: a generation later, it would inspire the slasher craze, along with the epically gory 1960s Italian horror films of Mario Bava and others.

By the late 1960s, God, or rather the Devil, rode to horror’s rescue, spawning a host of ingenious Satanic movies. First up was Roman Polanski’s clever and creepy Rosemary’s Baby (1968), and other, sillier films followed, like The Omen (1976). The best of them was William Friedkin’s Exorcist (1973), which turned the hokey story of demonic possession into a masterclass in how to establish and maintain dread.

In Hollywood at least, the 1980s and 90s were dominated by slasher franchises like Friday the 13th, as well as the mini-industry of movies inspired by the novels of Stephen King. The slasher films lapsed so often into camp parody that when a real parody (Scream) came along, it almost seemed redundant.

In the early 2000s, the stylish and tasteful influence of Japanese horror was regrettably overtaken by the torture porn craze, as franchises like Saw and Hostel allowed mainly male audiences to indulge their worst instincts. That storm of gore abated at the end of the Noughties, after which things became more interesting.

Irish horror has become a thriving area over the last 10 years, with young directors such as David Freyne, Ivan Kavanagh, Ciaran Foy and Lee Cronin bringing visual flair to stories of dystopias and supernatural possession.

In the US, a new generation of directors including David Robert Mitchell, Ari Aster and Jordan Peele have made horror once again relevant. In It Follows, Mitchell seemed to be commenting satirically on sexual mores, while Peele took on race head on. In Get Out, a young black photographer found alarming echoes of the Old South at his white girlfriend’s family home, and in Us, an oppressed underclass emerged from subterranean hiding to take revenge on the well-off.

America was all at sea, riven by racism, dangerously iniquitous: maybe a stiff dose of horror would sort it out.

