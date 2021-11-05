Halle Berry tells how she defied injury to keep working on new movie Bruised

Halle Berry has said the “fighter side” of her martial arts training took over when she broke two ribs on the set of the film Bruised.

The sports drama follows the Oscar-winning actress, 55, as a retired mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter called Jackie Justice, who makes her professional return while also dealing with complicated family issues.

It also marks her directorial debut.

Appearing on the Graham Norton Show via video call from New York, Berry recalled keeping her injury secret until the end of filming because she did not want to jeopardise the project.

She said: “On day two of a five-day fight sequence I was kicked and broke two ribs.

“It threatened production so I made the decision not to tell anyone in case we were shut down.

“I carried on and I think the fighter side of my training took over. It was only when we finished that I told everyone, and I went to the hospital.”

Berry previously broke her ribs during filming for 2019 movie John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, but has said they were different ribs from her recent injury.

The actress, who won the best actress Oscar for 2001 drama, Monster’s Ball, both directs and stars in the film, but said she doubted whether she would attempt both roles again.

Asked if she will direct more films, she said: “I hope so, I loved it, but I doubt I will ever star in it and direct again – both jobs are large enough.

“I have been bitten by the directing bug and I have a lot of stories I’d love to tell.”

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday at 10.35pm and is available on iPlayer.