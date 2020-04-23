Halle Berry says Pierce Brosnan saved her life while filming Die Another Day

Halle Berry has revealed Pierce Brosnan saved her life during filming of James Bond movie Die Another Day (PA)

The Oscar-winning actress said Brosnan performed the Heimlich manoeuvre on her when she started choking in the middle of a love scene.

Berry, who played Bond girl Jinx Johnson, told Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show: “I was supposed to be all sexy, trying to seduce him with a fig.

.@halleberry tells the story of when @PierceBrosnan gave her the Heimlich maneuver on the set of âDie Another Dayâ #FallonAtHome pic.twitter.com/VsQiqQsdcT — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) April 22, 2020

“I end up choking on it and he had to get up and do the Heimlich. So not sexy.”

Berry added: “James Bond knows how to Heimlich! He was there for me, he will always be one of my favourite people in the whole world.”

Berry made a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show, and discussed keeping her children occupied amid the lockdown.

She is mother to 12-year-old daughter Nahla Ariela and son Maceo Robert, six, who have been spending time in the family’s swimming pool while off school.

And the pool has taken its toll on Nahla Ariela’s hair, with Berry, 53, having to shave the back of it after it became matted.

She said: “We’re doing her homework the other night and she goes, ‘mom, I’m scared to tell you this, but touch the back of my head.’

“All her hair, which is past her shoulders, has shrunken up into a tight ball that feels like matted fur. I can’t even get my finger in it, and I’m pulling and she’s screaming.”

Berry, who won the best actress Oscar for 2001 drama Monster’s Ball, said she had to shave it off, leaving the little girl “bald at the back”.

