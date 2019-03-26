Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter chides her for posting picture without permission

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter chided her for posting a selfie without permission.

Hollywood actress Paltrow took to Instagram to share a picture with 14-year-old Apple, one of her two children from her marriage with Coldplay front man Chris Martin.

The snap, taken at a ski resort, showed a smiling Paltrow posing next to Apple, who wore a more subdued expression and had the top half of her face covered with goggles.

Paltrow shared the picture with more than five million Instagram followers, incurring the wrath of Apple.

She commented on the post: “Mom we have discussed this. You may not post anything without my consent.”

Goop founder Paltrow replied: “You can’t even see you (sic) face!” Paltrow, 46, had previously spoken about being an embarrassing mother to Apple and 12-year-old son Moses.

She told US TV chef Rachael Ray: “I am mortifying. Like, I am the most embarrassing person all of a sudden. It’s been, like, a couple good years that I’ve been the most embarrassing person.”

Paltrow and Martin tied the knot in 2003 and announced their “conscious uncoupling” a decade later.

She married TV producer Brad Falchuk last year.

