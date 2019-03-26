Entertainment Movies

Tuesday 26 March 2019

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter chides her for posting picture without permission

Apple Martin told her famous mother: “Mom we have discussed this.”

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter chided her for posting a selfie without her permission (Ian West/PA)
Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter chided her for posting a selfie without her permission (Ian West/PA)

By Keiran Southern, Press Association Los Angeles Correspondent

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter chided her for posting a selfie without permission.

Hollywood actress Paltrow took to Instagram to share a picture with 14-year-old Apple, one of her two children from her marriage with Coldplay front man Chris Martin.

The snap, taken at a ski resort, showed a smiling Paltrow posing next to Apple, who wore a more subdued expression and had the top half of her face covered with goggles.

View this post on Instagram

🍎⛷❤️

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

Paltrow shared the picture with more than five million Instagram followers, incurring the wrath of Apple.

She commented on the post: “Mom we have discussed this. You may not post anything without my consent.”

Goop founder Paltrow replied: “You can’t even see you (sic) face!” Paltrow, 46, had previously spoken about being an embarrassing mother to Apple and 12-year-old son Moses.

She told US TV chef Rachael Ray: “I am mortifying. Like, I am the most embarrassing person all of a sudden. It’s been, like, a couple good years that I’ve been the most embarrassing person.”

Paltrow and Martin tied the knot in 2003 and announced their “conscious uncoupling” a decade later.

She married TV producer Brad Falchuk last year.

Press Association

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top