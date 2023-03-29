| 13.1°C Dublin

Gwyneth Paltrow has the last laugh on her haters

The actress may be mocked for her Goop brand but she escaped the sexist Hollywood machine and shows a sense of humour even in the midst of a court case

Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom in a skiing lawsuit brought by Terry Sanderson. Photo by Jeff Swinger Expand
Gwyneth Paltrow won an Oscar for her role as Viola de Lesseps in Shakespeare in Love Expand

Paul Whitington

Hard to know who to root for in the ‘skigate’ affair, an unseemly infotainment show trial of the kind that could only occur in America. The plaintiff, 76-year-old retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, claims he suffered life-changing injuries after Paltrow crashed into him on a beginner’s run at the Deer Valley ski resort in Utah in 2016.

An earlier attempt to sue the celebrity for $3m over an alleged brain injury was thrown out of court, but Sanderson has persisted and is now looking for $300,000 in compensation: he broke some ribs, and says his life has been altered by the accident. We beg to differ, say Paltrow and her lawyers, who attest that Sanderson skied into her: she says she felt “violated” by the incident and is countersuing for a symbolic $1 (her wellness brand, Goop, is valued at about $250m).

