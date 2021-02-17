Gwyneth Paltrow: Covid-19 left me with fatigue and brain fog

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed she had Covid-19, which left her with “long-tail fatigue and brain fog”.

The actress and wellness guru is the latest star to speak about her experiences with the virus.

Writing on her blog on her website Goop, the 48-year-old said she is embarking on a long-term healing plan.

She said: “All jokes aside (no, 2021 wasn’t the easiest year to do dry January), cleaning up my diet, exercise, and even thought patterns last month left me feeling energised, healthier, and -believe it or not – wanting more. I’m extending this focus further, through the full first quarter.

“A little background: I had Covid-19 early on, and it left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog.

“In January, I had some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body.

“So I turned to one of the smartest experts I know in this space, the functional medicine practitioner Dr Will Cole.

“After he saw all my labs, he explained that this was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual.”

Paltrow said she has embarked on a “keto and plant-based” regime, with no sugar and alcohol, and fasts until 11am every day.

She added: “Everything I’m doing feels good, like a gift to my body. I have energy, I’m working out in the mornings, and I’m doing an infrared sauna as often as I can, all in service of healing.

“A side benefit is my skin, which makes me happy – and makes me want to double down on skin care even more. Let’s make 2021 the year of never needing make-up, people!”

Other stars who have detailed their experiences with the virus include Tom Hanks, Sharon Osbourne, Idris Elba and Bryan Cranston.

PA Media