Guy Ritchie shares peek at his new film starring Jason Statham and Hugh Grant

Guy Ritchie's new film has been shot in Turkey

Guy Ritchie has given fans a sneak peek at his new film starring Jason Statham as he wrapped shooting.

The director’s new movie also stars Hugh Grant, Aubrey Plaza, Bugzy Malone and Cary Elwes.

The film, which was previously due to be called Five Eyes but is now untitled, is about an agent who is recruited by a global intelligence alliance to track down and stop the sale of a deadly weapons technology that threatens to disrupt the world order.

Ritchie shared a video from the set on Twitter and captioned it: “That’s a wrap. #UntitledGuyRitchieFilm.”

The video starts with him pointing down to the location where filming is going on as he says: “That’s the movie I’m supposed to be making.”

The footage also shows Statham disembarking from a plane, as well as the pair acting out a fight scene.

It also shows Ritchie saying: “After you headbutt him he’s gone for the gun and the gun’s gone wallop.”

The British director has been making the film in Turkey and he previously said: “Turkey is something of a revelation: beautiful food, country, hotels and people. After two months of filming I’d like to shoot all my films here.”

