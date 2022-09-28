Guilty plea in hit-run death of Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes

The man charged with killing Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes in an electric scooter collision last year has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and is expected to be sentenced to one to three years in prison.

Brian Boyd, 27, will be sentenced on November 30 over the death of Banes, who was hit by the scooter Boyd was operating as she crossed a New York City street in June 2021.

Banes was taken to hospital and died on July 14, 2021, at age 65.

She had appeared in movies including Gone Girl in 2014 and Cocktail in 1988 and on TV shows including Nashville, Madam Secretary, Masters Of Sex and NCIS.

Boyd, who fled after crashing into Banes, was arrested weeks later.

He pleaded guilty on Wednesday to second-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an incident without reporting,

The sentence promised to Boyd was less than the three to nine years that prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney’s office had sought.

Boyd’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.