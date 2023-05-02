Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is ‘really special, beautiful, painful’, star Chris Pratt says

“Bittersweet” is the word that cropped up time and time again over a weekend of celebrations for the final film in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. From the European Gala Event’s red – or, rather, orange – carpet at Disneyland Paris to the plush rooms of a Paris hotel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s cast – including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and Karen Gillan – and director James Gunn spoke with appreciation, gratitude and an air of melancholy about the end of an era.