Greta Gerwig’s Little Women among SAG snubs

Director Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s book Little Women was completely shut out of the nominations for the Screen Actors Guild awards.

Director Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s book Little Women was completely shut out of the nominations for the Screen Actors Guild awards.

Saoirse Ronan has been widely considered among the frontrunners for an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Jo March and has already landed a Golden Globes nod but was overlooked by the guild, many of whom make up the actors branch of the academy who vote for the Academy Awards.

Also snubbed by SAG was Robert De Niro for The Irishman, who has also been tipped for an Oscar nod, while other contenders in the best actor category – Eddie Murphy for Dolomite Is My Name, Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes, Adam Sandler for Uncut Gems and Antonio Banderas for Pain And Glory – were also ignored.

This was good news for Taron Egerton, who landed a surprise nomination for his portrayal of Elton John in Rocketman.

There was also a boost for the cast of the South Korean class satire Parasite, who landed a best ensemble nomination, instead of the much praised Marriage Story, despite acting nods for Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Laura Dern.

Also excluded from the ensemble category was whodunnit Knives Out, which boasts one of the starriest casts of the year, including Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer, Don Johnson, Katherine Langford and Lakeith Stanfield.

There were also major snubs in the television categories with no nods for Succession, the critically acclaimed satire about a dysfunctional global media family.

Also ignored was provocative teen drama Euphoria, while Watchmen only landed a nod in the stunt ensemble category.

In the acting categories there was no mention of Meryl Streep for her star turn in the second series of Big Little Lies, while her co-star Reese Witherspoon was also shut out.

Witherspoon also failed to land a nod for Apple’s The Morning Show, despite nominations for co-stars Jennifer Anistion, Steve Carell and Billy Crudup.

The SAGs will be handed out on January 19 2020.

PA Media