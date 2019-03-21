Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach welcome first child together

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have welcomed their first child together.

A representative for Gerwig confirmed the news but did not reveal the sex of the baby.

Oscar-nominated actress, writer and director Gerwig, 35, and filmmaker Baumbach, 49, first met on the set of 2010 comedy-drama Greenberg.

Greta Gerwig has become a mother for the first time (PA)

They have continued to work together, collaborating on the films Frances Ha and Mistress America, both of which they co-wrote.

Gerwig is best-known for her directorial debut on 2017’s critically acclaimed coming-of-age drama Lady Bird, for which she earned two Academy Award nominations for best director and best original screenplay.

She became only the fifth woman in history to score a best director nod. This is Gerwig’s first child.

Baumbach has a son from his marriage with the actress Jennifer Jason Leigh.

