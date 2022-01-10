| 7.5°C Dublin

Golden Globes winners – a full list

The Power Of The Dog and Succession both scored three prizes at the muted ceremony.

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

A lack of celebrity guests and media access meant celebrations were non-existent at the muted Golden Globes awards, which took place following a year of heavy criticism.

Here is a full list of the winners.

Best Motion Picture – Drama – The Power Of The Dog

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Drama- Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos)

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama – Will Smith (King Richard)

Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy – West Side Story (2021)

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy – Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy – Andrew Garfield (tick, tick…BOOM!)

Best Motion Picture – Animated – Encanto

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language – Drive My Car

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture – Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture – Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power Of The Dog)

Best Director – Jane Campion (The Power Of The Dog)

Best Screenplay – Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Best Original Score – Hans Zimmer (Dune)

Best Original Song – No Time To Die (Billie Eilis and Finneas O Connell)

Best Television Series – Drama – Succession

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama – Michaela Jae Rodriguez (Pose)

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Drama – Jeremy Strong

Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy – Hacks

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy – Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy – Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television – The Underground Railroad

Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television – Kate Winslet (Mare Of Easttown)

Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television – Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Supporting Role – Sarah Snook (Succession)

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Supporting Role – O Yeong-su (Squid Game)

