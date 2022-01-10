Golden Globes winners 2022: The full list

A lack of celebrity guests and media access meant celebrations were non-existent at the muted Golden Globes awards, which took place following a year of heavy criticism.

Here is a full list of the winners.

Best Motion Picture – Drama – The Power Of The Dog

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Drama- Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos)

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama – Will Smith (King Richard)

Every year we see films that make us laugh, cry, think. Films that will be remembered. Congratulations The Power of the Dog for taking home Best Picture — Drama. pic.twitter.com/8cUgB4t0UD — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 10, 2022

Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy – West Side Story (2021)

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy – Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)

These comedic and musical actresses hit the high notes and our funny bones. Congratulations @rachelzegler on taking home the #GoldenGlobe for Best Actress — Motion Picture — Musical/Comedy for @WestSideMovie! pic.twitter.com/qDf4Iv7EUX — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 10, 2022

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy – Andrew Garfield (tick, tick…BOOM!)

Best Motion Picture – Animated – Encanto

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language – Drive My Car

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture – Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture – Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power Of The Dog)

Best Director – Jane Campion (The Power Of The Dog)

Best Screenplay – Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Best Original Score – Hans Zimmer (Dune)

Best Original Song – No Time To Die (Billie Eilis and Finneas O Connell)

Best Television Series – Drama – Succession

All the series nominated really bring the drama, but as we all know, there can be only one.... And the #GoldenGlobe for Best Drama Series goes to @succession. pic.twitter.com/YsY39fyseo — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 10, 2022

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama – Michaela Jae Rodriguez (Pose)

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Drama – Jeremy Strong

Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy – Hacks

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy – Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy – Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Thank you @jasonsudeikis for bringing your A Game to Ted Lasso. Congratulations on taking home the #GoldenGlobe for Best Television Actor - Musical/Comedy Series. pic.twitter.com/nOcNGRzlz2 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 10, 2022

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television – The Underground Railroad

Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television – Kate Winslet (Mare Of Easttown)

Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television – Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Supporting Role – Sarah Snook (Succession)

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Supporting Role – O Yeong-su (Squid Game)