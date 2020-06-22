Golden Globes shifts awards show to date vacated by Oscars

The Golden Globes will be held at the end of February in 2021 (Ian West/PA)

The Golden Globes has followed the lead of the Oscars and Baftas and delayed its annual awards ceremony in 2021.

The awards show is usually held at the beginning of January, although a date had not yet been announced.

It will now take place on February 28, the date vacated by the Oscars, which will now take place on April 25.

The British Academy film awards has also pushed back its ceremony from February 14 to April 11, in line with the postponement of the Academy Awards.

The Golden Globes said on Twitter: “We are excited to announce the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

“The ceremony will air live coast to coast 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.”

The Baftas have previously announced that films released on streaming platforms while cinemas are closed will still be eligible for prizes in 2021 under temporary changes to the rules.

The Academy has also announced changes to its eligibility rules in the wake of the pandemic.

The eligibility period for Oscars consideration has been extended beyond the standard December 31 deadline.

A feature film must now have a qualifying release date between January 1 2020 and February 28 2021, the Academy said.

The submission deadline for speciality categories – animated feature film, documentary feature, documentary short subject, international feature film, animated short film and live action short film – is December 1 2020.

The submission deadline for general entry categories, including best picture, original score and original song, is now January 15 2021, organisers said.

